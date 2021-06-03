Elderly Man Boards MRT But Forgets His Way Home, Gets Help From Stranger

In a fast-paced setting that may seem increasingly unfamiliar over time, the elderly often struggle to navigate their way around. This was, unfortunately, the case for an elderly man who lost his way while taking the MRT home yesterday (2 Jun).

Thankfully, a kind stranger agreed to help when he approached, even paying for his Grab ride home.

His son, whom the stranger called for directions, was so moved by the gesture that he took to Facebook to share the story. The post has since gone viral, with over 2,800 shares at the time of writing.

Lost elderly man asks stranger for help on the MRT

On Wednesday (2 Jun), Facebook user Derick Khoo related the story of how his elderly father found his way home thanks to a kind stranger.

According to Mr Khoo, his father had visited a barber at Holland Close for his usual haircut and was heading home when he realised that he had forgotten his way.

Already on the MRT by then, he approached a fellow commuter for help.

Thankfully, he still remembered his son’s name and mobile number, which the stranger promptly called to get more information.

Stranger arranges & pays for Grab ride home

The stranger, Jun Jie, communicated with Mr Khoo to help get his father home safely.

Since the MRT was headed towards Joo Koon and Mr Khoo was all the way in Hougang getting dinner after work, Jun Jie offered to arrange a Grab ride for Mr Khoo’s father.

He even provided $20 in cash to pay for the elderly man’s journey.

Throughout the walk to the pick-up point, he appeared to be in touch with Mr Khoo via video call, perhaps to keep tabs on the elderly man’s movement.

Grateful son repays kindness & pays it forward

Thanks to Jun Jie’s effort, Mr Khoo’s father eventually made it home safely.

An immensely thankful Mr Khoo compensated Jun Jie for the $20 Grab fee, with a little extra to show his gratitude.

Touched by the kindness, he also decided to pay it forward by offering free amulets to any father out there to mark the upcoming Father’s Day.

All 50 were already claimed last night, but he wishes to provide more for anyone who’s keen. If you’d like one, you may contact Mr Khoo via Facebook here.

Kudos to the kind soul for helping

As Mr Khoo pointed out, there was no need for Jun Jie to go the extra mile by booking a Grab ride for his father, but he did so anyway.

For that, he was grateful and inspired to spread kindness to even more people.

Kudos to Jun Jie for helping, and we hope he’ll inspire more of us to be kind too.

