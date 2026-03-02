Elderly Bukit Batok resident steals 320 pieces of women’s undergarments, caught with pockets stuffed with undies

Elderly man caught in Bukit Batok stealing women’s underwear, search reveals 320 total stolen in five years

A 61-year-old elderly man in Singapore pleaded guilty a few days ago to stealing a total of 320 pieces of women’s underwear.

He was arrested after an HDB resident in Bukit Batok caught him with pockets stuffed full of stolen underwear and bras and chased him down.

Resident catches elderly defendant, finds bras & underwear in pockets

At around 4.20am on 21 May 2025, a resident standing outside his unit in Bukit Batok Central suddenly heard very light footsteps.

He turned and saw the defendant, now 61-year-old Dennis Kwek, appearing around the corner of the corridor.

Kwek was dressed in a black T-shirt, a blue hat, and a blue face mask.

Realising he had been spotted, Kwek fled the scene. The resident chased him down and caught him.

Noticing Kwek’s bulging pockets, the resident checked and found them stuffed with six pairs of women’s underwear and four bras. He called the police, who arrived and arrested Kwek.

The following day, police officers took Kwek back to his unit to search it. There, they found 310 pieces of women’s underwear in seven bags, for a total of 320 stolen.

He admitted to having stolen them over the span of five years.

Defendant claims he has gone alcohol-free since arrest

On 27 Feb, Kwek pleaded guilty to a charge for violating the Miscellaneous Offences (Public Order and Nuisance) Act 1906.

The prosecution stated that the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) had diagnosed the defendant with alcohol use disorder.

Kwek reportedly felt the urge to steal underwear after drinking alcohol.

The defendant, representing himself in court, apologised for his actions during mitigation.

He explained that his friends, family members, and colleagues had been avoiding him due to the incident.

Kwek claimed that he had stopped drinking alcohol since his arrest, being alcohol-free for 278 days and counting.

He added that he had joined a support group and would work hard to ensure he didn’t commit crimes again.

Owing to his IMH diagnosis, the judge ordered Kwek to undergo an evaluation for compulsory treatment and adjourned sentencing to 1 April.

