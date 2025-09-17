Woodlands man caught on CCTV stealing female residents’ underwear, gets 4 weeks in jail

Man who stole Woodlands women’s underwear found with voyeur photos of woman’s breasts, gets arrested

A 34-year-old man in Woodlands has been jailed after a disturbing string of offences, from stealing women’s underwear drying along HDB corridors to secretly taking voyeur photos of a stranger’s chest at an MRT station.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Zhang Xiaochun struck in broad daylight on 3 July, when a woman had hung her and her family’s laundry outside her flat at Block 895A Woodlands Drive 50.

The suspect passed by the area at 4.35pm, checked to make sure no one was around, and stole a pair of black underwear.

When the 32-year-old victim noticed her underwear missing, she contacted the police.

Zhang’s theft was caught on CCTV camera footage.

Police find secret photos of woman’s breasts in man’s phone

On 28 July, another woman made a police report about a prior theft of her underwear and bra.

She also had CCTV footage of Zhang stealing her clothing.

Police officers patrolling the area noticed that Zhang’s appearance matched the details provided in the report.

They searched his home and discovered several sets of women’s bras and panties, which he had stolen. The police consequently arrested him.

When investigating his mobile phone, officers discovered four recent photos of a woman’s breasts and side profile.

Zhang confessed to being attracted to the stranger in an MRT station on 27 July, prompting him to secretly take the photos.

Defendant apologises for actions & for increased police workload

In court, the self-represented defendant faced five charges, including voyeurism and theft.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges on 11 Sept.

During mitigation, Zhang claimed remorse over violating the victims’ privacy and causing them emotional distress.

He requested leniency, apologising for his actions and for increasing the workload of the police.

Ultimately, the judge handed Zhang a sentence of four weeks in jail.

