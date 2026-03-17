90-year-old woman in Taiwan assaulted by grandson after refusing to give money to pay his gambling debts

Elderly woman suffers brain haemorrhage for refusing grandson who pressured her to give him money

A 37-year-old man in Changzhi Township, Taiwan, has been arrested after brutally assaulting his 90-year-old grandmother when she refused to lend him money to pay off his gambling debts.

The violent incident left the elderly woman with a brain haemorrhage and extensive bruising.

Suspect lived off his grandmother, refused to work

The suspect, identified only by his surname Zhang (name transliterated from Mandarin), was described by family members as a “parasitic” individual who exploits elderly relatives for financial support.

According to relatives, Zhang had refused to work and constantly demanded money from his grandmother.

According to China Times, Zhang initially played the victim and claimed he was being threatened by debt collectors.

He begged his grandmother for money, which she provided out of concern for his safety.

Violent outburst when money was refused

When Zhang’s grandmother could no longer afford to help him, Zhang’s behaviour turned aggressive.

Family members said that he began by shouting, smashing objects, and even threatening her with a baseball bat.

The situation escalated on 4 March, when Zhang physically assaulted his grandmother with his bare hands.

According to ET Today, the elderly woman suffered severe bruising and a brain bleed from the assault, requiring immediate hospitalisation.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for treatment and was later stabilised.

She was discharged on 9 March and is now being cared for by other family members.

Emergency protection order applied for woman’s safety

Authorities have confirmed that Pingtung police have notified relevant social services and are applying for an Emergency Protection Order for the grandmother’s safety.

The case has also been referred to the Pingtung District Prosecutors’ Office for further investigation.

Meanwhile, social workers from the County Social Affairs Bureau have intervened to monitor the grandmother’s welfare.

Family takes steps to protect elderly woman

It was also revealed that the grandmother had nearly depleted her savings helping Zhang repay his gambling debts.

Despite the protection order, Zhang has refused to move out of the shared residence.

To prevent further violence, the family has moved the grandmother to another relative’s home and plans to sever ties with Zhang permanently.

They have warned that they will contact the police immediately if Zhang attempts to harass her again.

Also read: Man in Taiwan kills grandmother after she was unable to kneel before portraits of his father & uncle



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Featured image adapted from China Times on YouTube.