Man in Taiwan kills grandmother after she was unable to kneel before portraits of his father & uncle

Grandson kills 93-year-old grandmother by beating her with stick & stabbing her in chest with fruit knife

In the early hours of Wednesday (13 Aug) at the Dongshi Township of Yunlin County, Taiwan, a 41-year-old grandson killed his 93-year-old grandmother by beating her with a stick and then repeatedly stabbing her in the chest with a fruit knife.

The suspect, surnamed Huang (name transliterated), had reportedly argued with his grandmother, Lin, before the murder.

Grandson demanded that grandmother kneel before portraits of late father & eldest uncle

At around 2am, Huang demanded that his elderly grandmother kneel before the portraits of his late father and eldest uncle in the living room, reports Taiwan’s news outlet China Times.

Due to her frail condition, she struggled, and Huang reportedly kicked her in response.

Neighbours hearing the commotion rushed to the scene, but Huang refused to stop and even scolded them for meddling.

Concerned, a neighbour quickly rode to the house of the elderly woman’s daughter to seek help.

Family members returned to the scene but hesitated to approach Huang, who was armed with a wooden stick, and immediately called the police.

Police arrived to find victim dead outside house

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found Lin outside the house with severe head injuries, a large pool of blood on the ground, and multiple lacerations on her limbs.

Police immediately arrested Huang and seized the weapons used.

The autopsy later revealed that Lin had suffered a closed fracture on her left upper arm and a stab wound to her chest.

The exact cause of death remains under further investigation, reports ETtoday.

Suspect detained after being deemed flight risk

After questioning Huang, prosecutors concluded he was involved in the murder and posed a flight risk, leading to his detention.

The case will be handled under Taiwan’s citizen judge system, with a special team of citizen judges collaborating on the investigation.

