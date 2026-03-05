95-year-old woman in M’sia hopes to reunite with children whom she left with husband decades ago

95-year-old woman in elderly home seeks to reunite with estranged children

A 95-year-old woman in Malaysia is searching for her four children, whom she had left with her husband when they were in their teens.

According to China Press, the elderly woman, Su Shuxin (transliterated from Mandarin), currently lives at the Joy Garden Old Folks’ Home in Semenyih, Selangor.

She hasn’t been in contact with her children for decades and is now hoping to reunite with them.

“If my children want to take me home, I will go back; if not, I will continue to live in the nursing home,” she reportedly said.

She had kept one photo of herself in her youth, hoping that her estranged children would be able to recognise her through it.

Woman left home after quarrel with husband

Ms Su married her husband, Huang Kaifu (transliterated from Mandarin), when she was 25 and began having children at 26.

The couple had a daughter, Meizhu, and three sons — Yingtian, Yingxiong, and Yingxing. They are believed to be over 70 years old at present.

While she remembers their names, she cannot write them down and can only pronounce them in Hokkien.

The family became estranged after a quarrel with her husband prompted Ms Su to move out and live on her own.

Her husband later remarried, while her teen children continued to live with him.

After speaking with Ms Su, the National Unity Party’s Public Service and Complaints Bureau Director Wang Songfu believes that she used to live on the new seaside road in Georgetown, Penang.

Woman has lived in nursing home for over 20 years

After leaving her family, Ms Su worked various jobs, including being a helper and a dishwasher.

When she turned 73 and could no longer work, she placed herself in a nursing home.

“I am very fortunate to have been accepted into the nursing home and have lived here for 20 years,” she said. “The director of the nursing home takes very good care of me.”

However, Ms Su yearns to see her children.

“I don’t know where my children are. They don’t know I’m here either. I want to see them.”

Home has limited information about woman’s family

The manager of the nursing home, Liao Enyi, said Ms Su had expressed her wish to find her children for the past two years, but they had limited information about her family.

Ms Liao said that despite her advanced age, Ms Su has a clear mind, is sociable, and can do things on her own.

“Although she is 95 years old, she is in good health, has a clear mind, can communicate with people, and loves to talk. She can eat and change diapers by herself,” she said.

Anyone with information about Ms Su’s family can contact Joy Garden Old Folks’ Home in Semenyih at 017-553 1101 or Mr Wang at 012-783 3655.

Also read: US siblings search Thailand for man who saved their lives 50 years ago during Vietnam War

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from China Press.