US siblings search Thailand for man who saved their lives 50 years ago during Vietnam War

3 American siblings reunite with Thai man who saved their lives

A deeply emotional reunion took place when three American siblings travelled to Thailand to reunite with the man who helped raise them during the Vietnam War.

In December last year, the siblings travelled across continents to search for the man who saved their lives all those years ago.

With the help of the people of Ubon Ratchathani, their search ended in a tearful embrace.

Journey to search for man who once took care of them during war

According to Thai publication Thairath, Mark James Butland, 62, Raul Larmier Butland, 66, and Lisaree Powell Gould, 63, embarked on a journey to Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, to locate Mr Poon (name transliterated from Thai), who had helped their family when they were in the city in 1971.

Mark mentioned that their father, Kenneth, was a US Air Force serviceman stationed in Ubon Ratchathani.

The family followed suit and travelled with him to live in the province.

Mr Poon helped the Butland family find housing and took care of them during their 13-month stint in Thailand.

Saved their lives from Viet Cong soldiers in Laos

Mark recalled a haunting memory when his family attended a wedding in Laos.

A group of Viet Cong soldiers attempted to attack the family with knives but Mr Poon stepped in to pull the family to safety while his wife hid them in a temple overnight.

Before dawn, Mr Poon rushed the Butland family out of Laos back to Ubon Ratchathani.

“That was the first time he saved our lives,” Mark told Thai news agency Bangkok Post.

Mr Poon, a trained boxer, also taught them Muay Thai for self-defence.

Family returned to US & lost contact with for 53 years

The Butlands returned to the US in 1972 and the two families eventually lost contact.

Both Kenneth and his wife have since passed away. But even after more than five decades, the three siblings could never forget the man who cared for them when they were growing up in Thailand.

They ended up making the decision to return to Ubon Ratchathani last December in the hope of reuniting with Mr Poon.

However, given the years that has gone by, they realised that the odds of meeting him were slim.

Successful reunion filled with emotion

After surveying the area for three days, and with the help of local volunteers and the mayor of Ubon Ratchathani, Ms Pissataya Chaisongkram (name transliterated from Thai), they managed to contact Mr Poon.

The 80-year-old man was alive and living in Kanthararom District, Sisaket Province.

When the siblings arrived at Mr Poon’s house, the recognition was instant and the families embraced in tears.

Man was glad that the family had never forgotten him

Mr Poon was deeply moved by the unexpected reunion. He explained that during the Vietnam War, he had worked as a pedicab driver and was invited by Mr Kenneth to assist with taking care of his children.

He felt proud that, despite the years, the Butland family had never forgotten him.

“I never thought they would come back to find me. I moved to Sisaket many years ago, but they found me after a week of searching in Ubon Ratchathani. It was a surprise, and I feel so happy and proud,” Mr Poon shared.

A happy ending for all

The three siblings were not only happy to have found Mr Poon, but they were also determined to show their appreciation for his kindness.

They took him for a medical check-up to treat his cataracts and hearing difficulties.

As the Butland siblings reflected on their journey, they express their gratitude to everyone who assisted them in their journey.

Despite once believing that the odds of finding him were “almost zero”, finally getting to reunite with Mr Poon felt like they were coming home.

Also read: Police officer in China spends 12 years posing as paralysed woman’s dead son to help her heal



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from Thairath and Honkrasae.