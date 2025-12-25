Police officer in China spends 12 years posing as paralysed woman’s dead son to help her heal

Police officer in China has been posing as woman’s dead son for 12 years to help her recover from past trauma

A police officer in Shanghai has spent 12 years pretending to be a woman’s deceased son, helping her recover from paralysis and deep emotional trauma after the boy’s death.

The extraordinary story has resurfaced in Chinese media, moving many with the officer’s compassion and long-term commitment.

Family asked officer to take on role of dead son

In 2013, Jiang Jingwei, then a serving police officer, received an unusual request from his superior.

He was asked if he would be willing to act as another family’s son due to his striking resemblance to the deceased.

After a brief hesitation, Mr Jiang agreed. His parents were informed, and his father supported the decision.

The request came from a family in Lyuliang, Shanxi, who had lost their eldest son to carbon monoxide poisoning years earlier.

According to China National Radio, as quoted by China.com, the tragedy occurred in 2003 while the husband, Xia Zhanhai, was away on a business trip. His wife, Liang Qiaoying, was left at home with their two sons.

The elder boy, Liang Yu, died in the incident. While the younger son eventually recovered, Ms Liang was left in a vegetative state, suffering from lower-body paralysis and severe cognitive impairment.

Husband fabricated lies to ease her pain

Under Mr Xia’s care, Ms Liang gradually regained consciousness but repeatedly called out for her eldest son.

To spare her pain, her husband told her that their son was working in another city. As the years passed and questions mounted, the emotional burden became increasingly difficult to carry alone.

In 2010, while watching coverage of the Shanghai World Expo, Mr Xia saw a police officer on television who looked almost identical to his deceased son.

After years of searching and coordination, the officer was identified as Mr Jiang.

After agreeing to take on the role, Mr Jiang first appeared as the “son” on stage during a television programme.

As he approached Ms Liang, who was wheelchair-bound, she recognised him instantly.

With a mental capacity likened to that of a five-year-old, she spoke a single word: “Reunion.”

It was the first time she had addressed her “son” since waking from her condition.

Officer maintained contact for over a decade

After the programme, Mr Jiang stayed in regular contact with the family.

He learnt their local dialect, made visits, and even brought them to Shanghai on holiday in 2016.

Two years later, he travelled to Lyuliang for the first time, where they shared a reunion dinner.

Over the years, he continued calling and visiting, sending winter clothes and offering advice on major family decisions.

When the family visited Shanghai earlier this year, his colleagues discreetly helped keep the secret by hiding his rank and awards.

‘Family is an emotional bond’

Inspired by the experience, Mr Jiang later launched a community initiative to support elderly residents living alone.

“What they want is actually very little,” he said. “A quick call, a video chat, or a small gift. This kind of care doesn’t take much time.”

Reflecting on the possibility that the truth might one day emerge, he said the emotional bond mattered more than the role itself.

“Given how close our families have become, whether I am ‘Liang Yu’ or not isn’t that important anymore. Family is, first and foremost, an emotional connection. To this family, I have a responsibility and a duty.”

Also read: Students in China walk 2km to take graduation photos with gravely ill classmate, he dies the next day



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from China National Radio (CNR) via China.com & HK01.