Locals in Thailand confused over electric pole’s placement in middle of narrow road

Confusion in Thailand after electric pole sits in the middle of newly constructed road

Photos of an electric pole in Thailand have caused a stir among locals and the wider online community.

Its odd location, in the middle of a narrow two-way road, has gotten many calling for officials to investigate the matter.

According to Hone Krasae, the ill-advised position of the electric pole has already caused many near accidents.

Electric pole sits in middle of road

A local politician originally posted the photos via his Facebook page on 6 April. He and local authorities went to inspect the site located in Nonthaburi province.

Photos show a narrow two-way road, with barely enough room for a car to drive. The electric pole sits right in the middle where the yellow lines separating traffic are.

Surrounding the pole are traffic cones and blockers.

Strange construction a result of land dispute

Locals questioned how authorities allowed this to happen.

One told reporters that the electric pole had already been there before the road was constructed.

However, because the municipal government did not properly consult with private land owners prior to construction and planning, this resulted in a change of plans, causing the road to be built around the pole.

Locals say they are concerned about potential accidents, especially to those who are unfamiliar with the area.

Additionally, because this particular road is not well-lit at night, the chances for a motorist to crash into the pole are even higher.

The local politician said the electric company has already been notified, although there has been no update on when this pole will be moved to a safer location.

Also read: Tangled electric pole in Laos turns into ‘scenic spot’ on Google Maps, receives multiple 5-star ratings



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