Tangled electric pole in Laos turns turns into ‘scenic spot’ on Google Maps, receives multiple 5-star ratings

International Latest News

Some joked about how it should be a UNESCO World Heritage site.

By - 14 Mar 2026, 2:26 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Tangled electric pole in Laos earns 4.9 rating on Google Maps

A mess of tangled wires on one electric pole is quickly becoming quite the “scenic spot” for tourists visiting Vientiane, Laos.

Known as the “electric pole super star”, the unusual landmark holds an impressive 4.9 rating on Google Maps, with only one reviewer not giving it the full five-star rating.

While the city has no shortage of electric poles, what sets this one apart is the sheer scale of the tangled wires.

As one reviewer puts it, it may well be “the most crazy of all”.

A notable electric pole

Nestled on the intersection of Setthathilath Road and Nokeokoummane Road, the electric pole has many cables going through it. In addition to the regular power lines, it also houses plenty of other telecommunication wires.

The practice itself is not uncommon in Southeast Asia, but the sheer amount of wires on the pole has left many stunned.

In photos shared online, the pole itself appears to be completely engulfed in black wires, all the way to the ground. In fact, the jungle of cables has made it nearly impossible to tell what structure lies underneath.

electric pole tangled google inn

Source: Google Maps

The black wires are packed into such a condensed mess that it simply looks like the electric pole had been painted black instead.

electric pole tangled google frame

Source: Google Maps

All this has led to visitors pinning the remarkable electric pole onto Google Maps.

Received glowing reviews on Google

The reviews appear to be a mix of tongue-in-cheek jokes about how ridiculous the sight is and genuine amazement at the chaotic web of cables.

electric pole tangled google review 1

Source: Google Maps

“If there is a piece of architecture that perfectly sums up modern Laos, it’s this,” one reviewer wrote.

“There are probably only six optical cables that are actually doing anything; the rest are there purely because nobody can be bothered to take them down.”

One reviewer also suggested that the pole should be a UNESCO World Heritage site.

electric pole tangled google review 2

Source: Google Maps

Sadly, this one Google review meant the scenic spot missed out on being rated a perfect five stars.

electric pole tangled google review 3

Source: Google Maps

The electric pole has even been featured on TikTok. One traveller claimed she travelled 12 hours to see the marvel of urban design.

Also read: Funeral or food court? Tourists in Thailand accidentally attend mourning service, welcomed with Thai food

Funeral or food court? Tourists in Thailand accidentally attend mourning service, welcomed with Thai food

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps

Article written by:

Buranond Kijwatanachai
Buranond Kijwatanachai
  • More From Author