Tangled electric pole in Laos turns turns into ‘scenic spot’ on Google Maps, receives multiple 5-star ratings

Tangled electric pole in Laos earns 4.9 rating on Google Maps

A mess of tangled wires on one electric pole is quickly becoming quite the “scenic spot” for tourists visiting Vientiane, Laos.

Known as the “electric pole super star”, the unusual landmark holds an impressive 4.9 rating on Google Maps, with only one reviewer not giving it the full five-star rating.

While the city has no shortage of electric poles, what sets this one apart is the sheer scale of the tangled wires.

As one reviewer puts it, it may well be “the most crazy of all”.

A notable electric pole

Nestled on the intersection of Setthathilath Road and Nokeokoummane Road, the electric pole has many cables going through it. In addition to the regular power lines, it also houses plenty of other telecommunication wires.

The practice itself is not uncommon in Southeast Asia, but the sheer amount of wires on the pole has left many stunned.

In photos shared online, the pole itself appears to be completely engulfed in black wires, all the way to the ground. In fact, the jungle of cables has made it nearly impossible to tell what structure lies underneath.

The black wires are packed into such a condensed mess that it simply looks like the electric pole had been painted black instead.

All this has led to visitors pinning the remarkable electric pole onto Google Maps.

Received glowing reviews on Google

The reviews appear to be a mix of tongue-in-cheek jokes about how ridiculous the sight is and genuine amazement at the chaotic web of cables.

“If there is a piece of architecture that perfectly sums up modern Laos, it’s this,” one reviewer wrote.

“There are probably only six optical cables that are actually doing anything; the rest are there purely because nobody can be bothered to take them down.”

One reviewer also suggested that the pole should be a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Sadly, this one Google review meant the scenic spot missed out on being rated a perfect five stars.

The electric pole has even been featured on TikTok. One traveller claimed she travelled 12 hours to see the marvel of urban design.

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