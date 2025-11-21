Netizens upset as SCDF Electric Pump Ladder toy souvenir unavailable due to ‘unforeseen shipping delays’

Netizens frustrated as Electric Pump Ladder toy delayed, SCDF offers figurines as replacement

Netizens were disappointed after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced that the Electric Pump Ladder toy souvenir was unavailable due to “unforeseen shipping delays.”

The toy souvenir was originally slated to be distributed at an event from 20-21 Nov.

Electric Pump Ladder toy unavailable due to shipping delay

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (19 Nov), SCDF explained that the Electric Pump Ladder toy souvenirs did not arrive on time.

Hence, they will not be able to distribute them at the Singapore-Global Firefighters & Paramedics Challenge (SGFPC) 2025, which is taking place on 20 and 21 Nov at Singapore Expo Hall 4.

Instead, they will be handing out mystery boxes containing SCDF figurines.

The mystery boxes are limited to 1,000 pieces and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each person can only redeem one mystery box each.

To redeem the mystery boxes, attendees must follow SCDF on any of its social media platforms and register as a Community First Responder via the myResponder app.

Redemption times are set for 20 Nov (10am to 6.30pm) and 21 Nov (2pm to 6.30pm). SCDF also thanked the public for their “kind understanding and continued support.”

Netizens disappointed by unavailability

The replacement of the Electric Pump Ladder toy with mystery figurine boxes has prompted frustration online.

An upset netizen said SCDF should not have shared about the Electric Pump Ladder toy souvenir before they arrived.

Another frustrated commenter argued that those who collect the replacement mystery box should also be entitled to the Electric Pump Ladder toy when it becomes available.

This Facebook user, who had been looking forward to getting the toy souvenir, asked if there was “any other way” to obtain it.

However, SCDF explained that they were unable to provide any further details about the Electric Pump Ladder toy souvenir at the time.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook & Punggol Fire Station on Instagram.