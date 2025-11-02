SBS Transit rolls out special limited-edition collectables to celebrate 53rd anniversary

SBS Transit celebrates key milestones after 53 years of service with exclusive merch

SBS Transit is marking 53 years on the road with a nostalgia-packed drop of exclusive collectables — and a quirky new cast of mascots — celebrating its biggest milestones.

53 years of SBS Transit

In a Facebook post on Saturday (1 Nov), the public transport operator announced the launch of a special line-up of limited-edition items that pay tribute to over five decades of moving Singapore.

SBS Transit’s journey began in 1973, and since then, it has grown alongside Singapore’s transport network.

Among its proudest moments was the introduction of the Superbus in 1993.

It was once the world’s largest double-decker and Singapore’s first air-conditioned bus.

Fast forward to 2025, and the company is tying its birthday to the nation’s SG60, marking how far both Singapore and its buses have come.

Collectables will go on sale on 3 Nov

Adding a touch of fun to the anniversary, SBS Transit also unveiled the Cool Beans family, a cast of quirky bean characters who represent care and inclusivity in the transport network.

The transport operator introduced each character in its Facebook post:

Say hello to Grandpa Soi, Grandma Edamami, Bro Fava, Ms Adzuki, Mr Pinto and his trusty guide dog Calico.

These icons were created to “remind commuters that every ride is smoother when passengers look out for one another”.

Fans of Singapore’s buses can get their hands on these limited-edition collectables starting 3pm on 3 Nov, exclusively via SBS Transit’s Lazada store.

Those planning to go all out can also look forward to a special surprise: customers who spend S$400 or more in a single order will receive a bonus limited-edition gift, while stocks last.

SBS Transit also added that all items will be sold “as is” and are non-exchangeable.

Netizens excited for SBS Transit’s 53rd birthday

Early comments from bus buffs include requests for classics like the Leyland Atlantean model in the limited-edition line-up.

Meanwhile, one Facebook user wished SBS Transit a happy birthday.

