SBS Transit replaces 14,000kg rectifier transformer at Potong Pasir MRT station to keep NEL running smoothly

SBS Transit does pre-emptive replacement of rectifier transformer

In the dead of night at Potong Pasir MRT Station, a massive 14,000kg machine called a rectifier transformer was on the move.

The machine, which might not mean or look much to the layman, actually has a crucial role in powering our daily commutes.

On 26 Oct, teams from SBS Transit and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had the gargantuan task of replacing this piece of equipment that roughly weighs the same as ten cars.

Here are some behind-the-scenes of the meticulous (and laborious) overnight operation.

Not simple to replace a rectifier transformer

SBS Transit posted about the operation on 27 Oct, sharing that teams worked through the night to carry out the pre-emptive replacement of a rectifier transformer.

A rectifier transformer steps down high-voltage electricity and converts alternating current (AC) into direct current (DC), the type of power that trains need to move.

This essential piece of electrical equipment helps to keep North East Line (NEL) trains running.

However, the operation was anything but simple.

The 14-tonne unit first arrived at Potong Pasir station on a locomotive wagon, before workers carefully guided it along “skates” to manoeuvre it into place.

Entire process took 52 hours

The entire process, from shutting down the old unit and installing the new one to running tests, took about 52 hours of precise, round-the-clock coordination.

SBS Transit described the task as one where “every millimetre counts,” also crediting careful teamwork and planning for the smooth swap.

This recent endeavour kickstarts more replacements of these massive machines.

According to SBS Transit, all rectifier transformers along the NEL will be replaced within three years to future-proof train services.

Though unseen, these operations keep Singapore’s trains running safely, reliably, and punctually every day.

