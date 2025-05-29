Elderly nun, 2 men & family dog killed from electrocution after overnight storm in Thailand

Three people and a dog electrocuted in garage in Thailand during thunderstorm

What started as a quiet morning turned tragic when three people and a dog were found electrocuted in a family garage in central Thailand, following a night of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The horrifying discovery was made at 6.30am on Tuesday (27 May) in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province, leaving an entire community in shock.

The deceased included a 75-year-old nun, a 73-year-old man, a 34-year-old man, and the family’s dog, who was found lying lifeless atop their bodies.

Victims found near parked cars in steel-framed garage

According to Bangkok Post, the incident took place in a lean-to garage beside a house in the Samphao Lom district.

Rescue teams, police, and officers from the local electricity authority responded after being alerted by the family.

The victims were identified as Ms Kanokporn, 75 and a Buddhist nun; Mr Udomsak, 73; and Mr Theera, 34.

They were discovered lying near two parked vehicles, each in contact with different parts of the metal garage structure. One had a hand on a steel pole, another was touching a metal beam, and the third’s arm was pressed against the frame.

A Thai breed dog was found dead on top of the bodies.

Investigators found that the garage’s metal frame was still conducting electricity when they arrived and promptly cut the power supply. Preliminary checks revealed burn marks on the victims’ hands, consistent with electric shock.

It’s believed that poor electrical safety measures may have turned the garage into a death trap. Wires had reportedly been run across steel beams, with a circuit breaker mounted directly on a metal pole.

Authorities suspect that water from the thunderstorm had seeped into the garage overnight, allowing current to leak into the steel structure. One person may have been electrocuted after making contact, while the others likely died trying to save them.

Wife returned home during storm, discovered scene next morning

Theera’s wife, Ms Wanwimol, 33, told police she had returned home on Monday evening during the storm but didn’t notice anything unusual. She walked past the garage, assuming her husband wasn’t home, and went inside due to the heavy rain.

It wasn’t until the next morning that she stumbled upon the tragic scene.

She said the two elderly relatives had a daily routine of heading to the garage early in the morning to feed around 10 stray dogs they cared for. A rice cooker filled with rice — believed to be meant for the dogs — was found at the scene.

According to the Bangkok Post, the police have sent the bodies to the Central Institute of Forensic Science in Pathum Thani for autopsy.

A full inspection of the home’s electrical wiring is also underway to determine if negligence or faulty design played a role in the tragedy.

