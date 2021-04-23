Electrolux Fridge That Caused Serangoon Condo Fire Was Not Sold In Retail Stores

Earlier this month, a fridge caught fire at Riversails – a condominium in Serangoon – prompting the appliance company to offer compensation to those affected.

On Friday (23 Apr), Enterprise Singapore (ESG) issued a press release revealing that 4 similar fires at the same condo were the results of fridge device failure.

As such, ESG is urging the public to stop using the specific model.

Electrolux Fridge allegedly caused 4 fires at Serangoon condo

According to ESG, 4 fires between Mar and Apr 2021 at Riversails Condominium were caused by motor capacitator failures in the refrigerators.

The motor capacitator holds electrical charges in refrigerators.

In response to queries from TODAY, ESG said that the failures could be due to several factors, such as the fridge’s operating environment and age.

The Electrolux fridge model in question is ENN2754AOW, with 8-digit serial numbers that begin with the first 3 digits lower than 512.

Households with the particular model can verify their appliances by examining the product labels on the left side of the top compartment.

ESG advises those whose refrigerators fit the description above to stop using the appliances.

They may also reach out to Electrolux at 6727 3699 or contact them via email at customer-care.sin@electrolux.com.

1,807 units of refrigerator model supplied to condo developers

ESG notes that 1,807 units of the refrigerator model were supplied to condominium developers between 2013 and 2018. The model was not for sale in retail stores.

Apart from Riversails, the following condos carried 398 units of the Electrolux refrigerator:

Katong Regency (Katong)

Skygreen (MacPherson)

Winsland Service Suites by Lanson Place (Somerset)

Wisteria (Yishun)

Other developers and businesses meanwhile had another 32 units between them, reports CNA.

Hope company conducts a thorough examination

It’s troubling to hear of fires resulting from an essential appliance like a refrigerator.

If you happen to have an Electrolux fridge at home, it might be wise to examine the model and serial numbers, just to be safe.

Meanwhile, we hope the company conducts a thorough investigation, and be more vigilant to prevent such incidents from repeating.

