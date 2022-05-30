S’pore Funeral Parlours Ban Usage Of Electronic Wreaths Due To Fire Safety Concerns

Major Funeral Parlours In Singapore Ban Electronic LED Wreaths Usage

In this age, where more people are getting more tech-savvy, many things have changed in the way we do things, including funerals.

Some might have noticed the growing popularity of electronic LED funeral wreaths in recent years, often lining roads where wakes are held.

However recently, major funeral parlours here are now banning the use of LED wreaths on their premises.

This is largely because such wreaths consume a lot of electricity, as well as the fire hazard they pose.

LED wreaths have been growing in popularity since 2020

Since mid-2020, many Singaporeans have been using LED wreaths at funerals, shifting away from the traditional fresh flower wreaths.

According to The Straits Times (ST), electronic wreaths were introduced here after they gained popularity in Taiwan and China.

They were preferred over traditional wreaths as they last longer and come with artificial flowers and LED lights. Their messages can also be customised, and make for a grander appearance.

The rental cost of these wreaths ranges from S$90 to S$120 per wreath, including installation. This is cheaper than a fresh flower wreath.

Electronic wreaths ban introduced due to fire safety measure

However, major funeral parlours are now banning the use of such LED wreaths, citing fire hazards and high electricity consumption.

Speaking to MS News, staff from The Teochew Funeral Parlour said the parlour has banned such wreaths since 16 May.

Despite their halls being bigger than typical parlours, there is a space constraint — and these new-fangled wreaths are usually much bigger than traditional ones.

But he elaborated that electronic wreaths also consume a lot of electricity. Sometimes, the parlour, which is over 40 years old, cannot handle such high electricity usage and may trip. This has happened several times.

The Teochew Funeral Parlour had previously tried to limit customers to five LED wreaths per hall. However, this was hard to enforce and they eventually banned electronic wreaths of all sizes altogether.

He said that many other funeral parlours are also doing likewise due to the same concerns. Besides funeral parlours, these large LED wreaths are often seen on void decks or lining roads.

The staff shared that given their size and brightness, they also present a hazard to passers-by walking past.

Over the years, he has heard of many lodging complaints to their respective town councils about the matter.

LED wreaths take up too much electricity

Echoing his thoughts was an employee from Sin Ming Funeral Parlour. The staff shared that the parlour recently implemented a complete ban on LED wreaths.

A notice showed that these wreaths are banned from being placed both inside and outside of their premises.

These wreaths are a fire hazard, especially because they take up a lot of space within the limited-sized halls.

Singapore Casket has also banned LED wreaths as of Tuesday (10 May). They shared with MS News that this was due to space constraints, level of brightness, as well as an overloading of its power supply.

The ban was also implemented to prevent obstructions and ensure the comfort of other grieving families.

A notice said similar LED items such as inflatable towers, lanterns, gates, and arches are also not allowed in the parlour.

Shin Min Daily News reported that two months back, another funeral parlour along Sin Ming Drive experienced a power outage due to electronic wreaths.

At Tampines, a funeral parlour shared that since March, they have experienced electricity trips multiple times a day.

This is largely because the parlour cannot handle the amount of electricity needed for the wreaths, as well as the lights, microphones, and audio system used at wakes.

Usage has to be scaled back for now

The use of LED wreaths is still a rather new development here in Singapore.

Despite its popularity, funeral parlour staff shared that typically, fresh flower wreaths are still usually preferred.

While it is indeed an interesting and novel way to express condolences, it looks like the use of LED wreaths will have to be scaled back for now due to various considerations.

Featured image adapted from Eternity LED Wreath Service on Facebook.