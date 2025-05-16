 SG Election Notice
Elephant in M’sia caught snacking on roadside plants while being transported on truck

One netizen joked that gardeners could call elephants to trim the trees instead of doing it themselves.

By - 16 May 2025, 1:23 pm

Eleplant snacks on roadside plants in Kuala Lumpur

Numerous netizens were charmed by the sight of an elephant grabbing a quick meal while riding a truck in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia.

TikTok user @_izzahmohd uploaded the clip of the curious sighting on the social media platform earlier this week.

In the video, an elephant in the back of a stationary truck could be seen extending its trunk towards some nearby shrubs planted along the road divider.

elephant plants truck

Source: @_izzahmohd on TikTok

It then sneakily curled its trunk towards its open mouth to enjoy the mid-journey snack.

At the end of the video, a man can be seen approaching the animal, seemingly intending to stop it from consuming  its treat any further.

The OP mused in the caption that if the elephant had been left alone, it would have eaten all of the leaves.

She was also surprised that it managed to shove it into its mouth quickly.

Netizen jokes that it does trimming job for gardeners

The video has quickly gone viral and amassed more than two million views at the time of writing.

One netizen humorously said that gardeners could ask elephants to trim the trees instead of doing it themselves.

elephant plants truck

Translation: Makes it easy for the gardener — no need to trim the trees. Just call the buff elephant gang

Another person shared a similar experience, where they saw an elephant taking a banana from another lorry nearby.

elephant plants truck

Translation: I once saw an elephant take bananas from the truck next to it… just calmly sitting side by side at the traffic light

One comment said the animal just wanted to taste the city leaves.

elephant plants truck

Translation: I think they do have food, but they just want to taste the city leaves.

Additionally, the OP left a comment saying the animal is a tamed elephant monitored by the Wildlife Department. It is used to lure wild elephants to more suitable habitats.

Translation: No, this is a tame elephant that is cared for under the monitoring of the wildlife department, usually used to help lure wild elephants, typically to relocate them to another area.

Meanwhile, some others were worried that the elephant might be hungry and suggested the handler feed it some food.

Featured image adapted from @_izzahmohd on TikTok.

