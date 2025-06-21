Senior elephant with deformed spine finds peace in Thai sanctuary after decades of carrying tourists

Elephant in Thailand has spinal collapse & deformities after 25 years of servicing tourists

While taking a ride on an elephant may seem harmless, doing so may have severe health repercussions for the animal — as seen in one elephant in Thailand that suffered from spinal collapse after more than two decades of carrying tourists on its back.

Pai Lin, who is now reported to be 78 years old, has recently returned to public attention after a local Facebook page shared photos of the elephant on 16 June.

According to The Nation, the elderly elephant now resides at the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai.

Elephant rescued from tourism and hard labour

Pai Lin, whose name means sapphire in Thai, spent 25 years working hard labour.

According to the Thai Elephant Refuge, before being rescued in 2007, the elephant worked in the logging industry, begged on the streets, and even carried a heavy seat on her back — often carrying up to six tourists.

When Pai Lin, then 60 years old, was finally rescued, the elephant had a visibly deformed back due to the load, and multiple pressure sores.

According to Green Elephant Sanctuary, elephant bodies are not meant to carry heavy loads on their back.

In photos depicting her profile, Pai Lin’s back slants downwards from her head, causing her hind legs to droop. Meanwhile, other elephants have a more prominent hump.

Not the only rescue

Since her rescue, Pai Lin has become the “grandma of the Elephant Refuge”.

The refuge said that the elephant seems to no longer be in pain and enjoys daily showers from the volunteers.

According to the Wildlife Friends Foundation, Pai Lin lives in a large elephant enclosure of around 44 acres along with 22 other rescued elephants.

Most of the elephants living in the sanctuary have experienced decades of abuse.

MS News has reached out to Elephant Nature Park for comment.

