Elephant strolls into Thai grocery store & snacks on sweets, causes S$40 in damage

Elephant strolls into Thai grocery store, helps itself to sweets

On Monday (2 June), a wild elephant was seen casually walking into a grocery store in Thailand and snacking on sweets, causing some damage before leaving.

The elephant, known as Plai Biang Lek, is often spotted around Khao Yai National Park and is familiar to residents in the area.

Locals said he frequently passes by the store in question but had never entered it before.

At around 3pm that day, however, he wandered out of the forest and walked straight into the shop.

Shop owner calls for help

Ploy, the shop owner, was attending to customers when the elephant walked in.

Startled, she fled to safety and quickly alerted Khao Yai National Park officials.

Together with the authorities, she tried to shoo the elephant away, but he ignored their calls and spent over 10 minutes indulging in sweet snacks.

CCTV footage captured Plai Biang Lek peacefully munching on nang led, a traditional Thai crispy treat, and helping himself to some eggs.

Just before exiting, he reached for another packet of snacks — a surprising move, as wild elephants typically seek salty food like potato chips.

But on this visit, Plai Biang Lek opted for sweets instead.

Elephant causes around S$40 in damage

The elephant’s unexpected visit reportedly caused around 1,000 baht (S$40) in damage to shelving and goods as he searched for food.

Officials noted that while several wild elephants have been seen passing through the village before — occasionally taking food from roadside stalls — they have never harmed any residents.

