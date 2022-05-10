Elon Musk Gives Kopiko Candy Thumbs Up, Indo F&B Company Stocks Surge By 7%

Elon Musk Tries Kopiko Candy During Meeting With Indonesian Maritime Minister

For many of us, Kopiko candy is an all-time favourite. Flavoured with coffee and hard enough for the taste to linger, we rarely pass up the chance when presented with the confection. That also seems to be the case for Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

During a recent meeting with an Indonesian Minister, the world’s richest man had the chance to try the candy. Unsurprisingly, the billionaire enjoyed it immensely and gave it two thumbs up.

Habis spending 630T beli Twitter, Elon di minta melek terus sama Lord biar kembali fokus kerja. #kebanggaanIndonesia pic.twitter.com/iM56LDlF6H — TXT OLCOP (@txtdarionlshop) April 27, 2022

In true Elon Musk fashion, Mayora – the company which produces Kopiko, saw its stocks rise by 7.35% the next day.

Elon Musk tries out Kopiko candy during visit to Indonesia

On 26 Apr, Musk had a meeting with Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar in Austin, Texas.

A netizen subsequently posted a short clip of their meeting on Twitter, where Mr Luhut gives a Kopiko candy for Musk to sample.

According to Coconuts, the reason for doing so was that the candy was consumed in space by astronauts.

As Musk founded SpaceX, an aerospace company, it was only fair to treat him to a candy that’s eaten in outer space.

If his empathetic thumbs-up reaction is anything to go by, Musk evidently enjoyed the treat.

Interestingly, Mayora, the company that manufactures Kopiko, saw its stock rise by 7.35% the following day.

Mr Subiakto Priosoedarsono, the genius who birthed the idea of the candy 36 years ago, also gushed about the occasion through Instagram. He wrote:

I never expected that the idea I birthed in 1986 would be eaten by the richest person on Earth.

Elon Musk keen on development opportunities in Indonesia

According to his Instagram post, Mr Luhut met with Musk to discuss the possibility of developing investment opportunities in Indonesia.

During their meeting, Musk expressed significant interest in Indonesia’s nickel processing and electric vehicle battery industry. Mr Luhut noted that this was a new development as Musk previously did not entertain such fields for investment.

Elon thus promised to change his schedule in order to meet Indonesian President Jokowi. Mr Jokowi is also set to visit SpaceX in the foreseeable future.

Elon Musk and his ‘Midas’ touch’

Taste-testing something as common as Kopiko candy may seem simple for us common folk. However, Musk is one of the most influential men in the world and as such, it is only understandable why favour for the candy rose with such immediacy.

Perhaps Mayora can come out with similarly memorable confectionaries after receiving Musk’s seal of approval.

For the rest of us, even if popping one of the hard candies in our mouth is not likely to have any effect on the stock market whatsoever, it’s still worthwhile to savour the sweet.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter.