Philippine Embassy provides assistance to Filipina attacked by man in Lucky Plaza, will take legal action

Philippine Embassy aware of attack on Filipina at Lucky Plaza

After recent viral videos showed a man attacking a woman in Lucky Plaza, the Philippine Embassy stated that they have reached out to provide assistance to the Filipino victim.

Additionally, a secretary from the Philippines’ Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that legal action would be taken.

Viral videos show man knocking woman down with kicks in Lucky Plaza

The incident, which took place on 8 Feb, saw the assailant kicking the woman in her side after following her around.

After she fell to the floor, he threw a kick right at the woman’s head, but thankfully missed.

Bystanders then intervened and placed themselves in between him and the victim, with one woman even hurling a shopping basket at him.

Philippine Embassy providing assistance and assessing legal action

On 11 Feb, the Philippine Embassy in Singapore stated that they had taken note of the video.

The Embassy confirmed that the woman in the Lucky Plaza attack is Filipino, while the man’s citizenship has yet to be disclosed.

“The Embassy, through the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), is taking appropriate measures and has reached out to the victim to provide the necessary assistance,” it said.

The Embassy further stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and remaining in contact with the victim to ensure her safety.

It added that it will not disclose details that could affect ongoing measures.

Philippine news site GMA News reported that Hans Cacdac, secretary of the DMW, said that their labour attaché in Singapore is already involved in discussions.

“Of course, medical assistance is the primary priority, and regarding the filing of the complaint, our lawyer stands ready to assist her,” Mr Cacdac stated.

He called the incident “physical assault” and a crime anywhere in the world.

“We are looking into it and filing the necessary legal actions,” said Mr Cacdac.

Man punches and kicks woman in coffeeshop

Another video of the attack has also surfaced, seemingly showing events prior to the viral video.

The footage showed the man following the woman around a coffeeshop and physically grabbing her.

When she retaliated, he threw a punch at her.

The man followed up with a kick, eliciting horrified screams from the diners. Several attempted to help the victim leave the scene.

