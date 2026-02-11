Man kicks woman & knocks her down in Lucky Plaza attack, bystander throws basket at him

Man knocks woman down in attack at Lucky Plaza, tries to kick her head while on the floor

Recently, footage of an attack involving a man kicking a woman at Lucky Plaza and knocking her down went viral.

The man even tried to kick the woman while she was down on the ground, before bystanders intervened.

Woman and man both fall after he kicks her in the side at Lucky Plaza

MS News understands that the incident occurred on 8 Feb.

A 29-second clip posted on the r/pinoy subreddit showed a crowd forming around the man, who followed the smaller woman around.

The man appeared to throw a punch at the back of the woman’s head, eliciting screams from the spectators.

The woman continued walking away from him, resulting in the man throwing a kick at her body from behind.

He knocked the woman down at the entrance of a shop, also slipping and falling himself. The woman grabbed her side in pain while on the ground.

Meanwhile, the man stood up and delivered a full-blown kick straight at her head.

She ducked and appeared to barely avoid the strike, while the man fell over again.

Bystander throws shopping basket at man

Another short video of the incident, uploaded on Facebook by user Yhen Taroy, showed several bystanders, mostly women, intervening in the altercation.

One of them even grabbed a blue shopping basket and flung it at the man.

Others moved in to check on the fallen woman.

With a larger crowd forming around him, the man appeared to back off.

A shopkeeper claimed that the incident began over the woman refusing a drink from the man, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The man allegedly complained that he had “spent a lot of money” on the woman, even shoving the shopkeeper away.

MS News has reached out to Lucky Plaza for comments on the incident.

Also read: Security guard in S’pore mall punched after she reminds shopper about closing hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Yhen Taroy on Facebook and One-Sympathy8712 on Reddit.