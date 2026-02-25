Employee in Taiwan found dead after being trapped in restaurant walk-in freezer overnight

Employee dies after being trapped in restaurant walk-in freezer for several hours

An employee in Taiwan was found dead after being trapped in a walk-in freezer at a restaurant in the Wenshan District of Taipei.

The discovery was made on Tuesday (24 Feb) morning after she had been missing for more than 12 hours, ETtoday reports.

Body found after locksmith called to break open the door

On Monday (23 Feb) evening at around 9pm, 69-year-old Ms Liu left home telling her family she was going to visit a friend.

Instead, she used her work keys to enter the restaurant where she worked for nearly 30 years.

CCTV footage shows her entering the restaurant and making her way to the walk-in freezer, which operates at temperatures below -10°C.

The next morning, restaurant staff discovered that the freezer door could not be opened.

After calling a locksmith to gain access to the freezer, the other employees found Ms Liu’s body near the door.

Cause of death said to be hypothermia

Emergency responders who arrived at the scene transported her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the cause of death was hypothermia, although the exact details remain under investigation.

Police confirmed there were no signs of external injury or foul play.

Did not try to use her phone to call for help

According to local reports, Ms Liu’s family shared that she had been in “low spirits” recently.

She also carried her mobile phone with her when she entered the freezer, but did not attempt to call for help during her ordeal.

The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine if her entry into the freezer was a tragic accident or a deliberate act.

The restaurant’s management has not yet commented on the incident.

