Woman found dead in Taiwan home after company flags water usage of over 6,000 kilolitres in 2 months

Remains of woman discovered after abnormally high water usage at her home leads to investigation

An 82-year-old woman in Taichung, Taiwan, was found dead in her home after her water usage inexplicably surged past 6,000 cubic metres — or 6 kilolitres — in just two months.

Her remains, discovered in a severely decomposed and partially mummified state, are believed to have been left untouched in the house for several months.

Water company flags abnormal spike in usage

According to Taiwan’s United Daily News, the woman, identified as Mrs Zeng (name transliterated), was found by authorities after a water company flagged her excessive water usage.

Over the past two months, the household had used more than 6,000 kilolitres of water, an unusual amount that prompted an investigation.

Upon inspection, police discovered her remains inside her home. Her body was severely decomposed, with some parts reduced to bones.

Daughter had not contacted woman for over 6 months

Investigators found no signs of foul play. After reaching her daughter, they learned that she had not spoken to her mother for more than six months and raised no objections to the preliminary findings.

While there were early suggestions that the water surge stemmed from an unturned tap, police found no running water when they arrived.

They now believe the excessive usage may have been caused by ageing or damaged pipes.

The Taichung District Prosecutor’s Office has taken over the case and will conduct an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death.

Also read: 10-year-old twins in Taiwan unable to wake father, run to school for help & discover he’s dead



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from deepblue4you on Canva, for illustrative purposes only, and United Daily News.