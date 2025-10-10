10-year-old twins in Taiwan unable to wake father, run to school for help & discover he’s dead

Twins in Hsingchu learn that father is dead after seeking help from teacher

Two 10-year-old twins in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, made a heartbreaking discovery after waking up to find their father unresponsive.

Believing he was merely asleep, they stayed by his side through the night — only to learn the next morning that he had passed away.

Twins stayed by father’s side as he lay on floor

Investigations revealed that the deceased, identified as Mr Jiang (surname transliterated from Chinese), had told his twin sons, both in fifth grade, that he was feeling unwell and needed to rest.

Later, the boys found him lying on the floor.

Although the father was initially responsive and even got up briefly, he later remained silent before lying down again.

Believing that he was merely sleeping, the twins quietly stayed by his side.

At about 6am the next day, the older twin discovered that his father could not be awakened. Sensing something was amiss, he asked his younger brother to stay home while he sought help at a nearby school, reports the United Daily News.

Authorities said deceased had been dead for some time

Teachers subsequently contacted emergency services. When responders arrived around noon, they found that Mr Jiang had been dead for some time, with visible livor mortis.

Preliminary examinations showed a laceration on Mr Jiang’s head and traces of blood on the floor.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine whether his death was caused by illness, injury, or internal bleeding.

He allegedly suffered from health & financial problems

Mr Jiang reportedly raised the twins singlehandedly after losing his wife during childbirth ten years ago.

Neighbours said Mr Jiang was skinny and walked unsteadily. He also worked odd jobs and relied on government assistance.

Despite frequent complaints of poor health, financial difficulties prevented him from seeking regular medical care.

Both boys under relatives’ care

Following the death of their father, the twins are currently under the care of their relatives.

Social workers will also visit the twins periodically to counsel them and assess their economic and living conditions.

Teachers noted that the twins perform well academically and are well-behaved

Also read: Corpse found inside water tank in Taiwan residential building, residents drink contaminated water for days



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SETN via Line Today and FTV News. For illustration purposes only.