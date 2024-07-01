Photographer captures shot of critically endangered large flying fox in S’pore

Photographer captures picture of critically endangered large flying fox in Singapore

Recently, a photographer caught sight of a large flying fox in Singapore.

Also known as Pteropus vampyrus, the fox is one of the world’s largest bat species.

Its population, however, is threatened by deforestation, loss of habitat and hunting.

Speaking to MS News, wildlife expert and founder of Wildlife Asia Singapore, John Lee, shared that the sighting marks another rare and endangered animal checked off his bucket list.

Large flying fox was asleep during the sighting

After witnessing the fox on Sunday (30 June), Mr Lee took to the ‘Singapore Wildlife Sightings’ Facebook group to share his encounter.

In his caption, he wrote that he was able to capture the shot as the fox was asleep at that time.

Moreover, he pointed out that the mammal had a ‘dog-faced’ appearance with protruding ears.

He noted that this was unlike birds with beaks and no protruding ears.

Was delighted to witness the rare sighting

Mr Lee told MS News that he was “ecstatic and overjoyed” to witness the rare sighting, which he came to know about after receiving a tip-off from his friend.

He did not reveal the location of the sighting.

Mr Lee adde that there were other individuals at the site that day, all of whom had their eyes glued to the fox.

In the comments, many congratulated Mr Lee for the sighting and commended his photography skills.

Others agreed that the fox resembles a dog, just like how Mr Lee described it.

According to Ecology Asia, the flying fox occasionally appears in small groups in the Lion City, although not every year.

Some of the endangered animals Mr Lee has yet to spot include the Malayan Porcupine and Giant Cream Coloured Squirrel.

Featured image adapted from John Lee on Facebook.