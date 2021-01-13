SFA Suspends Licence Of Eng’s Heritage At Northpoint City

Working at eateries isn’t an easy job. For one, those working in the kitchen have the sacred task of ensuring that food is prepared in a clean and safe manner.

Failing to meet the required standards in their job would mean jeopardising the health of their customers.

Unfortunately, 26 people had reportedly fallen sick after eating at Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City, Yishun.

As a result, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has suspended the outlet’s licence from 13 Jan.

Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City has licence suspended

According to a media release by SFA on Wednesday (13 Jan), authorities are investigating a food poisoning incident related to Eng’s Heritage, which saw 26 people down with gastroenteritis.

All 26 started developing gastroenteritis symptoms – such as diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps – after consuming food prepared by the outlet in Northpoint City between 7 and 9 Jan.

Of the 26, 5 are now hospitalised and in stable condition. Another was discharged from the hospital.

In light on this, SFA has suspended the licence of Eng’s Heritage from 13 Jan until further notice.

Food handlers to take Basic Food Hygiene Course again

Following this suspension, food handlers will have to re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course before they can resume working.

The outlet will also need to ensure that the premise, as well as equipment and cutlery, are cleaned and sanitised thoroughly before they are allowed to operate again.

Food safety is essential when running F&B establishments

Handling food in a safe and hygienic manner is important because it’s a matter of public health.

We hope that food operators will continue to observe good practices of food preparation at all times, so that dishes served are safe for public consumption.

If you happen to come across eateries with poor hygiene practices, you can send a report to SFA here, so that authorities can investigate promptly.

