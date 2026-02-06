Girl & ‘very well trained’ service staff from S’pore mentioned in 2 separate emails addressed to Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein files reference individuals linked to Singapore in emails

Newly surfaced documents linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein have drawn attention online after emails appeared to reference Singapore-linked individuals.

The materials are part of a broader release of documents related to Epstein’s associates and correspondence, which have been circulating internationally in recent weeks.

Among the documents released by the United States (US) Department of Justice is a 2010 email sent to Epstein, which stated that he “did not want to call” because “we were not alone: girl from Singapore”.

The individual, whose email address has been redacted, then asked whether they could call Epstein the following day before heading to China.

Emails reference Singapore in correspondence

A separate 2013 email to Epstein from an individual named ‘Julian’ mentioned “very well trained” service staff from Singapore.

These individuals, allegedly Philippines nationals, were described as having service experience in five-star hotels and cruise ships.

The email appeared to be framed as a response to a staffing or recruitment-related query from Epstein.

Another email from June 2016, addressed to Epstein, described a woman in flattering terms and mentioned that she held an O-1 visa and planned to travel to New York.

An O-1 Visa is a temporary work visa reserved for a select few individuals who are nationally or internationally regarded as experts in the following fields:

Arts

Athletics

Business

Education

Motion picture and television

Sciences

The message did not explicitly state her nationality, but the sender allegedly has a picture of her in Singapore.

Mentions of Singapore in Epstein files sparks heated online discourse

Netizens who have come across the emails mentioning Singapore called this new development “mind-blowing”, expressing surprise at how Epstein “had his hands in everything”.

Others expressed amusement at Singaporean girls being mentioned, with some referring to the girls as being “scouted”.

One netizen theorised that they were a side business used to cover up something more sinister. They speculated that the girls were used to entertain business connections.

Epstein died in 2019 while in US federal custody, after being charged with sex trafficking-related offences.

Investigations and civil proceedings linked to his activities have primarily centred on the United States and other overseas locations.

According to the US Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation, he had committed suicide in his prison cell on 10 Aug 2019.

