Ravi Philemon questions Govt’s ‘no information’ reply on S’pore’s involvement in the Epstein Files

Ravi Philemon says Singapore can’t stay ‘neutral forever’ in Epstein saga

Singaporean politician Ravi Philemon has weighed in on the ongoing Epstein Files saga, questioning the government’s parliamentary reply that police have not received information of related crimes in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on 19 Feb, he quoted a written parliamentary exchange dated 12 Feb between Workers’ Party’s He Ting Ru and Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam.

Parliamentary question on Epstein Files

Ms He asked whether the Government had assessed if information arising from the Epstein Files in the United States had potential links to or implications for Singapore, including possible links to human trafficking or sexual offences involving minors.

In response, Mr Shanmugam said that the police have not received any information that suggests possible criminal activities in Singapore arising from the Epstein Files.

Singapore a ‘service centre to the global rich’

In his write-up on Facebook, Mr Philemon contrasted the Government’s reply with what a United Nations panel has said of the material linked to the Epstein case.

He wrote, “This is a tiny line in Singapore’s parliamentary record. It says: our police have no information of any Epstein-related crimes here.”

He then asked, “Now put that next to this: a UN panel says what’s in the Epstein files may amount to crimes against humanity… How do those two realities exist in the same world?”

Mr Philemon also discussed broader issues, including human trafficking investigations and child exploitation cases in the region.

He particularly pointed out Singapore’s position as a travel and financial hub.

“People come ‘voluntarily’ for work or entertainment jobs, then find that leaving is no longer a simple option,” wrote Mr Philemon, who further described Singapore as a “high‑end service centre to the global rich”.

Cites past cases and trafficking figures

In his post, Mr Philemon referenced figures on investigations into alleged trafficking involving minors over a recent five-year period, noting that more than half led to charges and dozens to convictions under various laws.

He also cited regional police operations involving online child exploitation, and cases involving migrants in Singapore.

“Groups working with migrants describe women and girls lured with job offers, having their passports held, loaded with debt,” said Mr Philemon, adding that these individuals were then pressured into jobs they did not want to do for fear of deportation.

While he acknowledged that Singapore is rated highly for its anti-trafficking efforts, he questioned whether “no information” should be considered the final word on the Epstein Files issue.

Calls for further scrutiny

“I’m not saying anyone here scripted what is in the Epstein documents,” he wrote.

“The point is simpler: when you build a spotless lobby in the middle of a global system that treats some people’s children as expendable, you don’t get to be neutral forever.”

He concluded by questioning whether authorities would continue to examine the matter and whether further questions would be raised in Parliament.

Also read: Photo of S’pore politicians with Epstein resurfaces, linked to 2002 dinner for Bill Clinton