60-year-old man pretends to be hit by car near Sentosa, gets 10 days’ jail & banned from driving

Driver jailed after pretending to be hit by car near Sentosa

A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 days’ jail, fined S$80, and disqualified from driving for two years after a road dispute near Sentosa escalated into a collision and a staged car accident.

The incident took place at about 9.30am on 28 Jan 2024 along the road leading to the Sentosa entrance.

Cut lane without signalling, driver forced to brake

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the accused, Foong Theen Hen, changed lanes without signalling while travelling along Telok Blangah Road.

As a result, a 63-year-old male driver, who was ferrying his family to a gathering on Sentosa, had to brake abruptly.

Both vehicles later turned left towards the Sentosa entrance, where the accused allegedly braked suddenly again, forcing the other driver to make another emergency stop.

Both drivers brake-check each other, collision occurs near Sentosa

Upset, the 63-year-old driver overtook the accused and braked sharply in front of him.

The accused then retaliated by overtaking and braking as well, resulting in a collision.

After the crash, the two men exited their vehicles and a verbal altercation then broke out between the accused and the other driver’s family.

Man stages being knocked down by car

At one point, the 63-year-old driver began taking photographs of the vehicles for insurance purposes.

After finishing, he attempted to get back into his car to leave. However, the accused allegedly opened his car door multiple times and used his body to block the vehicle.

He also pretended to fall from getting hit multiple times.

When the 63-year-old driver tried to drive off, the accused reportedly rushed forward and fell to the ground, staging a scene as if he had been hit.

He later stood up and was heard shouting in English and Hokkien, “He hit me!” and “How can he hit me?”, in an apparent attempt to draw attention from passers-by.

A video of the incident was circulated online at the time.

Pleaded guilty to two charges

Feng faced three charges, including public nuisance and offences under the Road Traffic Act and Road Traffic Rules.

He pleaded guilty to two of the charges, with the remaining one taken into consideration during sentencing, SMDN reported.

On the morning of sentencing, the court imposed a 10-day jail term, an S$80 fine, and a two-year disqualification from holding all classes of driving licences.

