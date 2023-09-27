Mandopop Artist Eric Chou To Hold S’pore Concert On 4 & 5 Nov, Tickets Available On 29 Sep

Mandopop Artist Eric Chou To Return To Singapore For 2-Day Concert

Taiwanese Mandopop artist Eric Chou (周兴哲) will be returning to Singapore for a two-day concert in November.

The 28-year-old, known for his emotional ballads, will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 4 and 5 Nov.

Tickets ranging from S$128 to S$428, will go on sale this Friday (29 Sep) at noon.

Eric Chou to hold 2-day concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium

Chou will be returning to our shores for a two-day concert in November, as part of his Odyssey Journey Returns encore tour.

The concerts will take place on 4 and 5 Nov at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

As with his shows last year, Chou will perform on a four-sided stage to an audience of up to 10,000 members each night, The Straits Times (ST) reports.

Fans can look forward to live renditions of Chou’s ballads like ‘How Have You Been?’ (你 好不好) and ‘The Distance Of Love’ (以后别做朋友).

Tickets to go on sale this Friday

Tickets to Chou’s concert will be available this Friday (29 Sep) at noon, via Ticketmaster’s official website.

They will also be available for purchase at all SingPost outlets.

Tickets are priced from S$128 to S$428, across six price tiers.

Those who opt for the VIP package — priced at S$428 — will receive limited-edition merchandise, including a light stick and a commemorative T-shirt.

Other artists also coming to Singapore

Chou isn’t the only internationally famous superstar to announce a show in Singapore.

Earlier today (27 Sep), Fall Out Boy also revealed that they would be staging a concert at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre.

They have yet to reveal ticketing details, but tickets will also be available on 29 Sep, via Sistic’s official website.

Needless to say, it’s rather exciting to have iconic musicians grace our shores.

If you’d like to catch Chou live, be sure to purchase your tickets at 12pm sharp on 29 Sep as tickets are bound to be snapped up fast.

