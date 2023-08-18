S’pore Film Commission Has Free Film Screenings At Esplanade, Plan Movie Nights With The Fam

Singapore Film Commission Celebrates 25 Years With Free Movie Screenings At Esplanade

While international blockbusters like ‘Barbenheimer’ and viral streaming hits tend to dominate most #CurrentlyWatching conversations, it’s important to remember that Singapore has a film industry of its own.

For over two decades, the Singapore Film Commission (SFC) has played a huge role in championing these homegrown talents and their work, helping them to tell their unique stories.

In case you missed it, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has organised free screenings of 25 movies at Esplanade to celebrate the SFC’s 25th anniversary this year.

Members of the public can look forward to watching local films across a wide range of genres, from comedy to horror.

Whether you’re bringing your family out for movie night or planning a romantic date with bae, you’ll surely be swelling with local pride when you leave the place.

Get into Halloween early with horror picks at SFC film screenings

Since its inception in 1998, the SFC has supported over 800 short films, feature-length films, scripts, and events that highlight the local entertainment scene.

In celebration of its 25th anniversary this year, there will be a series of film screenings at various locations within Esplanade.

Halloween may still be more than two months away, but horror film buffs would agree that you don’t need a special occasion or reason to check out a good scary flick.

If that’s you, you might want to keep tomorrow (Saturday, 19 Aug) night free to catch back-to-back showings of three homegrown horror films at Esplanade Concourse.

Kicking things off at 7pm is the psychological thriller ‘23:59’ by Gilbert Chan, which is set on a secluded island rumoured to be haunted by the vengeful spirit of a mad woman. Shudders.

Fans of local actress Jesseca Liu won’t want to miss her portrayal of a grieving mother in ‘Bring Back the Dead’ by Lee Thean-jeen, which comes on at 8.30pm. A dead child seemingly returns from the grave, what could go wrong…right?

If you somehow still haven’t terrified yourself enough, stay on till 10.15pm for ‘The Maid’ by Kelvin Tong, which stars Filipina actress Alessandra de Rossi as a domestic helper who comes to Singapore and unwittingly gets caught up in Seventh Month, um, shenanigans.

Parents might want to leave young kids at home for these, but guys, this could be your chance to impress your date with how brave you are.

Short films & a beloved classic on 26 Aug

Short films get the spotlight the following week at Esplanade Concourse on Saturday (26 Aug), starting at 6.30pm with ‘Back to One’ by Tang Kang Sheng, which may hit a little too close to home with its Covid-19 setting.

‘Adam’ by Shoki Lin comes up next and centres on the titular character and how he deals with family drama and finding his identity.

This will be followed by ‘Permanent Resident’ by Nicole Midori Woodford, starring two-time Golden Horse Award-winning actress Yeo Yann Yann as a woman who develops an obsession with a man-made quarry near her home and decides to take a journey into the heart of it.

Rounding up the short films is ‘Smoke Gets In Your Eyes’ by Alvin Lee, about a funeral director who gets sent the wrong body for cremation.

At 8.15pm, stay on at Esplanade Concourse for the screening of Jack Neo’s beloved classic ‘I Not Stupid’, a satirical comedy that takes jabs at aspects of the Singaporean educational system and negative societal attitudes.

Celebrate local films with free movie screenings at Esplanade

This event truly proves how so many talented filmmakers and wonderful movies have come out of our Little Red Dot despite its relatively small size.

With continued support from the SFC, we’re sure our local talents will press on with their efforts to realise their aspirations and continue to produce work they’ll be proud of.

Besides enjoying a fun night out with your loved ones, perhaps you’ll be able to walk away from the experience with a deeper appreciation for local films and the people behind them.

So if you’re looking to #SupportLocal, here’s how you can get to the venue:



Singapore Film Commission 25th anniversary “Our Stories, Well-Told” movie screenings

Address: Esplanade Concourse, 1 Esplanade Drive, Singapore 038981

Nearest MRT stations: Esplanade & City Hall

Admission is completely free on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited seating capacity.

For more information, visit the official website and follow IMDA on Facebook or Instagram.

Relax & watch local films in a new light

The special thing about local films is that they’re often a lot easier to relate to.

Besides the familiar settings and practices, homegrown flicks often contain issues and themes that most of us would probably have dealt with ourselves.

So let’s take this chance to show our support for Singaporean filmmakers and shows – while also getting to bond and have fun with our families and loved ones.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

Featured image courtesy of the Infocomm Media Development Authority, mm2 Entertainment and Gorylah Pictures, and Mediacorp Raintree Pictures.