Eunos residents concerned by woman drying chair on 11th-floor parapet, she claims to watch it closely

Woman in Eunos dries chair on 11th-floor parapet

A resident of a Eunos HDB block felt concerned when they recently saw someone drying a rattan chair on the 11th floor parapet.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the anonymous complainant first spotted the chair on 20 Oct at Block 16 Eunos Crescent.

Feeling like it was hazardous, they snapped a photograph.

Their photo showed the chair balancing upside down on the parapet’s edge, seemingly unsecured.

On the morning of 24 Oct, the resident spotted the chair drying on the parapet once again.

Chair allegedly on parapet for only 30 minutes maximum

Speaking to reporters, another resident by the name of Ms Lin (transliterated) confirmed that the chair belonged to her.

She also admitted to drying the chair on the two previous occasions.

Ms Lin demonstrated how she placed the chair on the parapet, believing the wall was thick enough to stably support the piece of furniture.

She added that the chair was only on the parapet for half an hour at most, as rattan products could not be placed under sunlight for too long.

Ms Lin also claimed that she monitored the chair from the living room the whole time.

“If someone passes by or a big wind blows past, I’ll take the chair down immediately,” she said, adding that she would feel bad if it actually hit someone.

Woman cleaned chair to donate it to charity

Ms Lin explained that she has had the rattan chair in her home for more than ten years.

Her family found the piece of furniture while clearing out space for a helper, who they intend to hire to take care of her recently injured husband.

Despite her children telling her to throw it away, Ms Lin could not bear to do so.

She eventually decided to give the chair to charity, and wanted to clean it in preparation for the donation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.