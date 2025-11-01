Large fire breaks out at Eunos industrial estate, put out by SCDF over 5.5 hours later

About 60 SCDF firefighters deployed to large fire at Eunos

A large fire broke out at an industrial estate in Eunos on Saturday (1 Nov) evening, which was extinguished more than 5.5 hours later.

Photos shared by an MS News reader showed a large plume of flames coming out from the building, visible to passers-by.

Police cordon off roads in Eunos due to fire

In another image, the evening sky at Eunos Avenue 7 had turned crimson from the inferno.

A video shared by the reader, taken at the junction of Eunos Road 8 and Eunos Avenue 6, showed that the latter had been cordoned off by the police.

A firefighter was seen alongside a very long fire hose.

3 workshop units on fire in Eunos: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) first posted about the fire on Facebook at 5.59pm, saying that it had occurred at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7.

Some of the companies located there are a metal fabricator and a door manufacturer, according to Google Maps.

In an update at 6.50pm, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm.

When firefighters arrived, three workshop units were on fire.

SCDF conducted firefighting operations with two water jets, two water monitors and a firefighting machine.

In the next update at 7.52pm, SCDF said firefighting operations were ongoing, with 16 emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters deployed.

The fire involved building materials and office equipment, it added.

The roof of a fourth unit had been partially affected, but firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Eunos fire brought under control at 8.30pm

At 9.42pm, SCDF said the fire was brought under control at about 8.30pm.

However, the structure of the affected buildings is unstable, so two firefighting machines were deployed to minimise risks to firefighters.

They would now be extinguishing “deep-seated pockets of fire” within the debris-filled units.

Fire extinguished about 5.5 hours later

In the final update at 11.15pm, SCDF said the fire was finally extinguished at about 11pm — 5.5 hours after it was first alerted.

SCDF’s work was not over yet, as damping down operations were expected to continue throughout the night.

No injuries were reported from the fire, the cause of which is under investigation.

Featured image courtesy of MS News reader and adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.