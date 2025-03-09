Massive fire erupts at industrial facility in Tuas, SCDF battles blaze for an hour

Fire breaks out at industrial facility in Tuas, 6 people evacuated

A raging fire broke out at a two-storey industrial building in Tuas on Saturday (8 March) evening, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and prompting a swift response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF battles fire for an hour

According to a Facebook post by SCDF, firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 10 Tuas Avenue 18A around 7.30pm.

The fire had engulfed an area measuring 30m by 15m on the first floor, which contained paint-associated products — highly flammable materials that posed a risk of rapid spread.

Firefighters fought the flames with four water jets, managing to extinguish the blaze in about an hour.

6 evacuated, 2 suffer smoke inhalation

Before SCDF arrived, six people safely evacuated the premises. However, two individuals suffered smoke inhalation and were assessed by SCDF paramedics — both declined hospital transport.

To prevent flare-ups, SCDF deployed an unmanned firefighting machine and continued damping down the affected area.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

MS News understands that the affected building houses Ava-Chem Industrial, a company specializing in cleaning, waste management, and industrial goods distribution.

Netizens react to Tuas fire

Online, concerned netizens praised the bravery of SCDF personnel and expressed worry over the increasing number of fires in recent times.

One Facebook user thanked the firefighters for their quick response and urged them to stay safe on duty.

Another commenter noted the frequency of recent fires, questioning what might be causing them.

A firefighter also chimed in, congratulating the SCDF team for a “good job” and reminding them to stay strong and healthy.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.