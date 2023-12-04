EVA Air Pilot Goes Viral On Social Media, Was Trainee Graduate For AKB48’s Sister Group

EVA Air Pilot Becomes Viral On Social Media For Stunning Looks

Pilots flying regularly for their respective airlines are usually more known for their competency in navigating the air.

However, one pilot for EVA Air recently went viral for her looks as well. A Taiwanese influencer posted a picture with her, praising the pilot as the best female one at the airline.

Instead of recognising her for her achievement, some eagle-eyed netizens identified the pilot as a former trainee graduate of Japanese girl group AKB48’s sister group, AKB48 Team TP.

EVA Air pilot goes viral on social media for good looks

According to China Press, popular travel influencer Jiang Mi who works for EVA Air as a flight attendant, recently posted a picture of herself with a female pilot, Wang Sing, to her social media.

She said that she had always looked up to female pilots, and described 29-year-old Wang as the best female pilot in EVA Air. In addition, Jiang Mi praised her as being friendly, resilient and extremely pretty to boot.

The flight attendant also said that female pilots were better than male pilots at being forward-looking and anticipating potential obstacles, as well as formulating a solution to handle them carefully.

Jiang Mi ultimately concluded her post by stating that Wang managed an Instagram account of her own as well.

Pilot is a former trainee graduate of Japanese girl group off-shoot

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the influencer’s post went viral with many expressing their awe over Wang’s beauty.

Keen netizens were able to identify her as a former trainee graduate of Japanese girl group AKB48’s Taiwanese sister group, AKB48 Team TP.

Currently, though, Wang seems fully committed to her role as a pilot for EVA Air, posting several pictures and vlogs of her on duty to Instagram.

Back in October this year, she also dropped by Singapore for a stopover. During her temporary stay, she visited Lau Pa Sat and had local delicacies like laksa and kaya toast.

Needless to say, one can see why Wang has shot to fame recently, especially with her stunning looks. Making it as a female pilot in a male-dominated industry, though, is nothing to scoff at either.

Here’s hoping we see more of Wang in Singapore, on a casual visit or for a stopover for one of her flights.

