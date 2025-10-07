Ex-inmate arrested for stabbing 3 people in Taiwan, he was released in March for similar incident

Ex-inmate stabs two schoolgirls & man in Miaoli on 2 Oct

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after stabbing three people, including a 50-year-old man and two 11-year-old schoolgirls, in Miaoli, Taiwan, last Thursday (2 Oct) afternoon, according to Taipei Times.

The suspect, surnamed Chiu (transliterated from Chinese), had allegedly approached a group of children while under the influence of drugs, with a knife tied to his right hand.

Surveillance footage showed that a woman had warned the children to leave, but some, including the two girls, could not flee in time.

1 victim suffered hemothrax following attack, another stabbed in abdomen

One of the girls, surnamed Ting, sustained a 3–4cm stab wound to her left chest, resulting in a hemothorax.

She received emergency treatment at Miaoli Hospital before being transferred to the Children’s Hospital at China Medical University.

Ting reportedly underwent surgery to repair damaged blood vessels and is now stable in the ICU, reports Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday.

The second girl, surnamed Hsu, sustained a shallow chest wound and a laceration on her right elbow. A 50-year-old man, surnamed Lin, was hospitalised after getting stabbed in the abdomen and back.

Suspect released from jail in March for similar stabbing incident

Police said Chiu resisted arrest initially but was eventually subdued with a stun gun and taken into custody.

The 48-year-old had served eight years in prison for another stabbing incident in Dec 2015 and was released in March this year.

Miaoli County Commissioner Chung Tung-Chin noted that Chiu has “mental health problems” and should not have been released if he posed a risk of relapse.

