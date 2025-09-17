Teen in Taiwan stabs ex-girlfriend 31 times, arrested after trying to flee

University student brutally stabbed, pleaded ‘I’m sorry’ before death

A 20-year-old female student in Taichung, Taiwan, was fatally stabbed 31 times by her ex-boyfriend, reports Taiwan’s ETtoday.

The shocking murder took place along Zhongzhen Road in Shalu District, Taichung, on the morning of Tuesday (16 Sept) when the victim, surnamed Yan (name transliterated), was ambushed by her 17-year-old ex-boyfriend, surnamed Luo (name transliterated).

The teen reportedly stabbed her 31 times in just 44 seconds.

Paramedics arrived to find Ms Yan lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries across her chest, abdomen, arms, and back.

Her left arm was nearly severed, hanging by skin and bone.

Brutal attack caught on CCTV

CCTV footage revealed Ms Yan, dressed in a blue top and shorts, pacing near a temple.

Moments later, Luo arrived on a motorcycle with no licence plate.

At first, the pair sat on stone blocks to talk.

However, within less than a minute, Luo suddenly drew a long knife, hacked at her repeatedly, and even kicked her after she collapsed.

Witnesses recalled Ms Yan desperately pleading: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” but Luo ignored her cries.

One eyewitness, an air-con repairman, said he tried to step in but was too late.

Couple had disputes over relationship and money

Police investigations revealed that Ms Yan and Luo had been in a relationship for more than a year.

When Ms Yan attempted to break up, Luo allegedly refused to let go.

During their encounter on Zhongzheng Road, Luo reportedly suspected that Ms Yan was seeing someone else, which resulted in the murder, according to Taiwanese news outlet SET News.

Later, a relative revealed that Luo had often borrowed money from Ms Yan, who worked part-time to finance her studies.

Ms Yan’s friends also alleged that Luo, who worked odd jobs, was also associated with debt collection groups.

Suspect arrested after attempting to flee

After the attack, Luo fled on his unlicenced motorcycle, abandoned it in Miaoli, changed clothes, and boarded a train to Changhua.

Police tracked him down and arrested him six hours later at a motel.

He is now under investigation for murder.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday (18 Sept) to determine the official cause of death.

Featured image adapted from SET News, Mirror Media, and ETtoday.