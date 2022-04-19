Ex-Offenders Buy & Distribute Groceries & Festive Goodies To Needy Families At Beach Road

Ex-Offenders Raised S$2,000 To Buy Groceries & Festive Goodies For Needy Families

Many people make mistakes that they later regret — for some, their mistakes may result in a criminal record. However, that doesn’t mean that they don’t deserve a second chance.

On Tuesday (19 Apr), former MP Amrin Amin shared his experience of joining 30 ex-offenders as they come together to help needy families living along Beach Road.

Apart from raising money, the ex-offenders also pitched in to purchase groceries and festive goodies for the residents.

Ex-offenders raise S$2,000 to help needy families

According to the Facebook post, 30 ex-offenders had bought groceries and festive goodies for needy families living at Blocks 4 and 5 along Beach Road.

Each of the ex-convicts apparently contributed to the efforts, raising S$2,000 to pay for the items. They also “got” Covid-19 essentials such as masks and sanitisers from Kampong Kapor Family Service Centre.

Previously, last Thursday (14 Apr), the group also sent chicken rice to families living at a nearby block.

A “gang” that helps others

Mr Amrin shared in the post that he had met some of the ex-offenders while they were behind bars — although he had trouble recognising them now with their different haircuts.

He highlighted how they have changed and are working together to contribute to society.

I often said that if you feel a need to join a gang, join my gang – we do good together, help others

Mr Amrin also expressed how proud he was of them and acknowledged that it must not have been easy for them to do so.

Even though some may judge them for their past and say cruel things to them, their efforts to turn over a new leaf should not be undermined.

He concluded his heartfelt Facebook post by assuring them they have his support.

Everyone deserves a second chance

Kudos to the ex-offenders for coming together to help those in need.

Ex-offenders may have had less-than-perfect pasts, but they have already paid their dues for it.

As a society, we should all play a part in helping them become better people and reintegrate into the community.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Amrin Amin on Facebook.