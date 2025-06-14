Police raid nightclub in Excelsior Shopping Centre, uncover club manager sells vapes

Nightclub manager caught selling vapes at Excelsior Shopping Centre

A 45-year-old nightclub manager at Excelsior Shopping Centre is under investigation for illegally selling vapes. This happened after the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raided a nightlife spot in the city centre.

The raid, which took place on 15 May 2025, was part of HSA’s stepped-up enforcement against e-vaporiser use and distribution, particularly at nightlife venues.

Club manager linked to suspected illegal network

The operation targeted Club Slim, located in the Excelsior Shopping Centre on Coleman Street.

There, HSA officers found that the club’s manager had been actively selling e-vaporisers and accessories to staff members.

Following a search of his vehicle and residence, officers uncovered further evidence allegedly linking him to a broader illegal distribution network, said HSA in a statement issued on 13 June.

The manager is currently assisting in ongoing investigations.

Five others fined in Excelsior Shopping Centre nightclub

During the same raid, five individuals were found in possession of e-vaporisers or their components. HSA officers issued fines to them on the spot.

The five included three men and two women aged between the ages of 22 and 40.

This raid forms part of HSA’s continuing efforts to clamp down on the sale and use of e-vaporisers, which are banned in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act.

Up to S$20,000 fine, jail, or both for repeat offenders selling vapes

Under Singapore law, it is illegal to import, distribute, sell, or offer for sale e-vaporisers or any related components.

First-time offenders face fines of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both

Meanwhile, repeat offenders may be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Even possession, use, or purchase of e-vaporisers can result in a fine of up to S$2,000.

In its advisory, HSA reminded the public that all forms of tobacco products, including e-vaporisers, are harmful to health.

Resources are available on HealthHub for those seeking to quit smoking.

