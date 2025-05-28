S’porean man & wife arrested after allegedly distributing drug-laced vape fluids to schoolchildren in M’sia

Singaporean man with Malaysian wife allegedly sold drug-laced vape fluids to schoolchildren in Malaysia

A Singaporean man and his Malaysian wife have been arrested in Melaka for allegedly distributing drug-laced vape fluids, with some believed to be targeted at schoolchildren.

The couple had reportedly been running a drug distribution ring from their rented home for the past three months before their arrest on Monday (26 May).

Newlywed couple allegedly peddle drugs from home

Speaking to the media on Tuesday (27 May), Melaka police chief Deputy Comm Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspects — a 41-year-old Singaporean man and his 38-year-old Malaysian wife — had been living in Jasin Bestari since getting married three months ago.

Despite their short-lived honeymoon phase, the couple allegedly wasted no time in getting involved in the local drug trade.

They were arrested by officers from the Jasin district narcotics unit, who had been tracking their activities.

According to The Star, preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had been “actively distributing” drugs in various forms — including vape fluids, pills, and powders — across the state.

Total value of seized items worth S$9,899

During the raid, police uncovered a staggering stash of illegal substances:

127.5ml of ketamine (believed to be intended for use in vape devices)

212 ecstasy and Erimin 5 pills

13.7g of methamphetamine

10g of cannabis

80g of ketamine powder (enough to supply up to 786 users)

Officers also confiscated the couple’s car and motorcycle.

In total, the seized drugs and assets were estimated to be worth RM32,650 (S$9,899).

Both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine during initial screenings.

Drug-laced vape fluids marketed to schoolchildren through social media

DCP Dzulkhairi also told reporters that the drugs were reportedly marketed through social media platforms and close personal contacts, potentially reaching a younger and more vulnerable audience, including students.

He confirmed that the duo has been remanded for seven days to assist ongoing investigations under Section 39B of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Featured image adapted from primipil on Canva and The Star. Image on the left is for illustration purposes only.