Exercise machine at HDB estate seemingly moves by itself, others share similar encounters

A video of an exercise machine at a HDB estate’s fitness corner seemingly moving by itself has spooked some users, while others wrote about their own experiences.

While it is unclear where the video took place or the time, the scenery would be familiar to any Singaporean who lives in a HDB estate.

No one appeared to be using the machine, making it seem as though it was moving on its own accord.

Nor did it seem like there was wind at the time as the surroundings remained still and exhibited no effect from windfall.

Netizens share similar experiences

There were users who have had experiences with the less explainable. One noted that people should not disturb them if they encounter something that could be supernatural in origin.

Another user said they encountered an incident where a swing was moving by itself at Pasir Ris Park, although there was no wind or anyone there.

Others joked that scammers were probably scarier than an exercise machine moving by itself.

This isn’t the first time such an incident has been caught on camera too. In 2021, a fitness corner wheel in Ang Mo Kio seemingly turned by itself for a good 45 seconds too.

Similarly, people could not be sure if it was just the wind.

