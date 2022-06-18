Payment Network Glitch Causes Wrong Deductions From 20,000 EZ-Link Cards, Most Customers Already Refunded

Payment Network Glitch Causes Wrong EZ-Link Deductions, 99% Of Affected Customers Refunded By 9 Jun

While our individual EZ-Link transactions may not be that substantial, they may add up to a significant amount altogether.

So when some customers spotted suspicious transactions happening on their EZ-Link cards, they were understandably concerned.

On Friday (17 Jun), EZ-Link said that 20,000 customers had wrong deductions made from their cards due to a payment network glitch earlier this month.

The company, however, said that 99% of these customers have already received refunds by 9 Jun.

Responding to The Straits Times (ST), EZ-Link explained that the wrong deductions were due to a “technical issue with a payment network” it used on 7 Jun.

As a result, wrong deductions were made to EZ-Link cards belonging to some 20,000 customers.

However, EZ-Link said 99% of affected customers have already received refunds by 9 Jun, just two days after the glitch.

As for the remaining customers, EZ-Link claimed that the delays in refunds were due to issues with their cards.

Customers complain about wrong deduction on EZ-Link’s Facebook page

Since earlier this month, a number of customers have taken to EZ-Link’s Facebook page to complain about unauthorised transactions from their cards.

The majority of these customers pointed out that the suspicious transactions took place on 7 Jun.

One customer alleged that she lost about S$20 from her card due to this incident. Moreover, her transaction history did not reflect these deductions.

EZ-Link had, on 8 Jun, addressed the wrong deductions and assured customers that they were working on refunding those affected.

Customers were also advised to DM the page with details of their EZ-Link cards and their contact information.

Hope affected customers get their money back

As more establishments accept EZ-Link as a payment method, our EZ-Link cards have become an increasingly vital part of our wallets.

Though wrong deductions like these are always concerning, we’re glad EZ-Link refunded the affected customers within such a short period.

If you know anyone who might have been affected by the glitch, tag them in the comments so they’ll know what’s going on.

