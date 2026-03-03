F1 charters flights as Middle East strikes disrupt travel for up to 1,000 personnel ahead of Australian GP

Formula 1 charters flights to Melbourne for Australian GP season opener amid Middle East crisis

Formula 1 has reportedly arranged chartered flights to ensure key personnel can reach Melbourne for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, after escalating conflict in the Middle East severely disrupted global air travel.

The season opener is scheduled for Sunday (8 March) at Albert Park.

According to Sky News Australia, about 1,500 paddock personnel, including team staff, race organisers, officials, as well as media and hospitality crews, typically work at a race weekend.

As many as 1,000 of them were forced to make last-minute travel changes following widespread aviation disruptions across the Middle East.

Airspace closures trigger travel scramble

Many personnel were due to transit through major aviation hubs such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, as well as Doha in Qatar.

Those hubs were shut down after strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on Saturday (28 Feb), sparking retaliatory attacks and temporary airspace closures that led to flight cancellations and diversions.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chief executive Travis Auld told Channel Nine that “close to a thousand people” had already booked flights and were due to arrive in the days leading up to race weekend.

“You’re talking about teams, drivers, Formula 1 personnel,” Mr Auld said, noting that many had to quickly rearrange their itineraries amid heightened global demand for alternative routes.

He added that although competition for available flights had intensified as travellers worldwide adjusted their plans, organisers were able to secure the necessary arrangements.

While some staff may miss the start of the season, Mr Auld said fans can expect all key figures to be present, as drivers, engineers, and team principals were prioritised in the revised travel plans.

He indicated there would be no unexpected driver changes, with essential personnel successfully rerouted to Melbourne.

Freight secured, race weekend set to proceed

A larger logistical setback was also narrowly avoided, as the cars and supporting equipment had already been shipped to Melbourne from pre-season testing in Bahrain before aviation disruptions intensified.

Mr Auld said the vehicles are already at Albert Park in containers, ready to be moved into garages ahead of practice sessions beginning Friday (6 March). He expressed confidence the event would proceed as planned.

After Melbourne, the championship moves to China and Japan, before heading to the Middle East for races in Bahrain on 12 April and Saudi Arabia on 19 April.

Formula 1 officials have said they are closely monitoring developments as the regional conflict continues.

