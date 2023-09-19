S’pore Influencer Shows Atas Food Like Nobu Buffet That She Gets As F1 Paddock Ticketholder

Influencer Showcases Food Options As F1 Paddock Ticketholder During 3-Day Event

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix (GP) is now over, leaving many with plenty of memories to tide them over until next year’s race.

It was definitely an event to remember, especially for a local influencer who got to taste a wide range of cuisines by being an F1 Paddock Club ticketholder.

Her ticket allowed her to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, free-flow caviar and even treats by renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet.

Influencer visits Nobu as F1 paddock ticketholder

Posting to TikTok, Grace aka @graceglazee shared a glimpse of the food she had as an F1 paddock ticketholder.

“Everything here is free,” she explained. “It’s basically an all-you-can-eat buffet.”

The first stop for the night was Nobu, a famous Japanese restaurant visited by celebrities the likes of Drake and Natalie Portman.

With different types of sushi laid out on a counter, Grace was able to savour delicacies such as shrimp tempura and fresh ebi.

A free-flow bar also allowed her to sample drinks to her heart’s content.

She then dropped by Paradiso, a cocktail bar, which similarly had a free flow of drinks.

One of the bartenders even put on a show, preparing a beverage with a grape bubble that popped in her mouth.

Her second beverage also came with cheese, unveiled in a display of impressive smoke.

Enjoys caviar at Dani Garcia & cake at Cédric Grolet

Grace continued by visiting three Michelin-star restaurant Dani Garcia, where she enjoyed more free-flow drinks.

She additionally had the chance to try delicacies such as caviar and lobster, the latter of which she liked so much that she took three servings of it.

“I can’t believe how much we’ve eaten at this point but it’s all so good,” she added in a text overlay.

Her last stop of the night was Cédric Grolet, a world-famous bakery set up by a French pastry chef with the same name and of which the only outlet in Asia is located in Singapore.

Alongside some bubbly champagne, Grace was able to feast on some of the celebrity chef’s specialties, including eclairs and cake.

“All-you-can-eat Cédric Grolet pastries,” Grace gushed. “I’m in heaven.”

Unfortunately, she had to cut her trip short once the race began, grabbing a cup of coffee to wrap the night up.

Even with all of the “free” food on offer, it does come at a steep cost — according to The Business Times, three-day Paddock Club tickets went at a staggering S$11,016 this year.

Despite crossing into the five-figure range for the first time since 2008, organisers of the Singapore GP said that tickets were snapped up by the time April rolled around.

Only limited single-day tickets had remained at the time, causing sales to be the strongest the organisers had ever seen.

