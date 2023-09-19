S’pore Influencer Shows Atas Food Like Nobu Buffet That She Gets As F1 Paddock Ticketholder

Latest News Lifestyle

Tickets for such a package cost over S$11,000.

By - 19 Sep 2023, 6:15 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Influencer Showcases Food Options As F1 Paddock Ticketholder During 3-Day Event

The Singapore F1 Grand Prix (GP) is now over, leaving many with plenty of memories to tide them over until next year’s race.

It was definitely an event to remember, especially for a local influencer who got to taste a wide range of cuisines by being an F1 Paddock Club ticketholder.

@graceglazee

Everything I ate at f1🏎🏁 #f1 #f1tiktok

♬ original sound – Formula 1

Her ticket allowed her to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet, free-flow caviar and even treats by renowned pastry chef Cédric Grolet.

Influencer visits Nobu as F1 paddock ticketholder

Posting to TikTok, Grace aka @graceglazee shared a glimpse of the food she had as an F1 paddock ticketholder.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

“Everything here is free,” she explained. “It’s basically an all-you-can-eat buffet.”

The first stop for the night was Nobu, a famous Japanese restaurant visited by celebrities the likes of Drake and Natalie Portman.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

With different types of sushi laid out on a counter, Grace was able to savour delicacies such as shrimp tempura and fresh ebi.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

A free-flow bar also allowed her to sample drinks to her heart’s content.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

She then dropped by Paradiso, a cocktail bar, which similarly had a free flow of drinks.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

One of the bartenders even put on a show, preparing a beverage with a grape bubble that popped in her mouth.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

Her second beverage also came with cheese, unveiled in a display of impressive smoke.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

Enjoys caviar at Dani Garcia & cake at Cédric Grolet

Grace continued by visiting three Michelin-star restaurant Dani Garcia, where she enjoyed more free-flow drinks.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

She additionally had the chance to try delicacies such as caviar and lobster, the latter of which she liked so much that she took three servings of it.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

“I can’t believe how much we’ve eaten at this point but it’s all so good,” she added in a text overlay.

Her last stop of the night was Cédric Grolet, a world-famous bakery set up by a French pastry chef with the same name and of which the only outlet in Asia is located in Singapore.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

Alongside some bubbly champagne, Grace was able to feast on some of the celebrity chef’s specialties, including eclairs and cake.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

“All-you-can-eat Cédric Grolet pastries,” Grace gushed. “I’m in heaven.”

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

Unfortunately, she had to cut her trip short once the race began, grabbing a cup of coffee to wrap the night up.

Source: @graceglazee on TikTok

Even with all of the “free” food on offer, it does come at a steep cost — according to The Business Times, three-day Paddock Club tickets went at a staggering S$11,016 this year.

Despite crossing into the five-figure range for the first time since 2008, organisers of the Singapore GP said that tickets were snapped up by the time April rolled around.

Only limited single-day tickets had remained at the time, causing sales to be the strongest the organisers had ever seen.

Also read: S’pore Grand Prix 2023 Pulls In Over 264,000 Visitors, Exceeds Expected Attendance

S’pore Grand Prix 2023 Pulls In Over 264,000 Visitors, Exceeds Expected Attendance

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @graceglazee on TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Sudeshna Dhar
Sudeshna Dhar
  • More From Author