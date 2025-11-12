F4 is reportedly releasing new songs & going on tour, but with only 3 members

F4 to proceed as ‘F3’ with new music & shows

After reuniting at Mayday’s concert at the Taipei Dome in July, Taiwanese boy band F4 was rumoured to be planning fresh music and a concert tour.

Those plans now appear to involve only three members — Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, and Vanness Wu — with Ken Chu absent.

According to ETtoday, B’in Music has confirmed that the project will begin with concerts in Shanghai this December, featuring three members.

However, the company did not specify who would not be taking part.

Mayday’s Ashin to produce, 3 members to co-plan concert

B’in Music said Mayday’s frontman Ashin is heavily involved as producer of the music and concert.

The label added that, after several meetings filled with creative ideas, Ashin invited “the three of them” to participate in the overall planning of the show, leading The Liberty Times to note that this phrasing indicated a three-member lineup.

In its statement, B’in Music said:

“During several meetings, they put forward many creative ideas and had a considerable number of concepts for the performance. Therefore, Ashin also invited the three of them to participate in the overall planning of the concert and to plan the concert content together.”

The statement sparked speculation that Chu would not be joining the group’s upcoming activities.

Ken Chu allegedly revealed group details during livestreams

On 10 Nov, Chu’s representative addressed the rumours, saying they were “not sure what’s going on”.

When asked if the artiste was preparing for the upcoming concert, the response was: “It’s not convenient to disclose that right now.”

According to Mirror Media, Chu may have been removed from the group’s activities after revealing unconfirmed details discussed during internal meetings on livestreams, which reportedly disrupted the group’s comeback plans.

United Daily News also reported that Chu had previously said in a livestream that he didn’t feel suited for the entertainment industry, though he denied having issues with the other F4 members.

He added that B’in Music had invited him to join the reunion, but he decided to leave the group chat.

Chu reportedly said: “You can’t understand how complicated it is when four people are signed to four different companies. So I didn’t want to discuss it and left it to the organisers to handle.”

