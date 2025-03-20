F45 instructor in S’pore films 9 female victims by hiding phone in toilet’s ceiling

F45 instructor in Singapore films 9 female victims changing and showering

An F45 instructor in Singapore filmed nine female victims in the gym’s bathroom by hiding his phone in the ceiling.

One of the victims discovered the phone and informed the gym manager, who then reported the case to the authorities.

The prosecution revealed that at least four of the victims were naked when photographed, and one of them was filmed on three occasions while showering.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of voyeurism. Another similar charge will be taken into consideration when sentencing.

F45 instructor hid phone in false ceiling to avoid detection

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the man had worked as a fitness instructor at the gym for about three years when the incident took place.

The gym has two bathrooms and two toilets for clients to freshen up after their workouts.

On several occasions between February and March 2024, the coach placed his mobile phone inside the false ceiling of the bathroom, ensuring it had a clear view of the victims.

He deliberately placed his phone in the bathroom, knowing his clients would use it after each session.

One victim secretly filmed three times while showering

Investigations revealed that the man had filmed nine women aged between 20 and 30.

Six of them were recorded while changing and the remaining three were filmed when they were showering.

The prosecution stated that eight incriminating videos, ranging from 43 seconds to over 12 minutes, were stored on the man’s phone.

Additionally, the accused personally knew two of the victims from the classes he conducted.

10th victim uncovered phone in recording mode

In late March 2024, a member was drying her hair outside the bathroom when she noticed a phone hidden in the false ceiling.

She immediately told her friend about it and the latter eventually retrieved the phone, which happened to be in recording mode.

The pair subsequently highlighted the incident to the gym manager, who then reported the case to the police.

Police eventually arrested the instructor and found the videos on his mobile device.

Behaviour violated victim’s privacy

Prosecutors emphasised that the accused had gone to great lengths to conceal his phone, ensuring he would not be caught in the act.

They sought a jail sentence of three to four months, arguing that his actions represented a serious breach of personal privacy.

Furthermore, he deliberately targeted victims when they were in a vulnerable state.

The court has adjourned sentencing to 8 April.

