Facilitator Charged For Causing ACS(I) Student’s Death At SAFRA Yishun, Faces Up To 5 Years’ Jail

Outdoor Activities Facilitator Charged With Causing ACS(I) Student’s Death At SAFRA Yishun

Back in Feb 2021, the sudden death of Anglo Chinese School (Independent) [ACS(I)] student, Puah Xin Yang Jethro, at SAFRA Yishun left many people in Singapore reeling.

On Thursday (15 Sep), 22-year-old outdoor activities facilitator Muhammad Nurul Hakim Mohamed Din was charged with causing Jethro’s death.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), he received a charge for committing a rash act not amounting to culpable homicide.

The facilitator had failed to ensure both leg straps of Jethro’s safety harness were secure before he attempted the rope course.

Facilitator failed to secure harness

Hakim was the dispatcher of the Canopy Sky Walk rope course at SAFRA Adventure Sports Centre during Jethro’s school camp.

CNA noted that Jethro attempted the rope course at about 1.25pm on 3 Feb 2021.

Unfortunately, due to Hakim’s carelessness, Jethro’s leg straps unbuckled when he fell off the rope course.

According to the charge sheet, the 15-year-old was then suspended in the loose harness.

As a result, he was strangled and lost consciousness when lowered to the ground.

When paramedics arrived and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), Jethro was unresponsive.

He later passed away in hospital due to multiple organ failure, reported The Straits Times (ST).

In a statement after the incident, SAFRA Yishun deemed the incident a “mishap”.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) and ACS(I) subsequently released a joint statement expressing their sadness at the student’s passing.

If the court finds Hakim guilty of causing death by a rash act, he faces up to five years’ jail and a fine.

For now, he has received a S$10,000 bail offer and will return to court next month.

Featured image adapted from SAFRA Yishun Country Club on Facebook and Salt and Light.