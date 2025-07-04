6 facts about the late Diogo Jota, the newlywed Liverpool star who passed away in a car crash

What to know about the late Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota

On Thursday (3 July), 28-year-old Liverpool Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota was reported to have died in a car crash alongside his brother in Zamora, Spain.

His car, a Lamborghini, veered off the road after a tyre blew out while overtaking another vehicle and caught fire afterwards.

The tragedy was made even more heartbreaking by its cruel timing, less than two weeks after Jota’s wedding on 22 June.

Admired for his clinical finishing, lightning pace, and dribbling skills, he had become a key figure in Liverpool’s attacking line-up.

As tributes pour in from across the world, we take a moment to reflect on the life and legacy of a footballer gone far too soon.

Here are some facts about the late Diogo Jota, in honour of his memory.

1. Diogo Jota only recently married

On 22 June, Jota tied the knot with his long-term partner Rute Cardoso.

He and Ms Cardoso had been together since 2012, which means their relationship had lasted more than 13 years.

The couple have three young children — a four-year-old son, Dinis, a two-year-old daughter, Duarte, and a baby who was born in Nov 2024.

Less than a day before the tragic accident, Jota posted a video of their wedding on Instagram.

Earlier on 28 June, he shared a set of their wedding photos, with a caption saying: “June 22, 2025. Yes, forever”.

In addition to snapshots of his football triumphs, Jota’s Instagram feed offers tender moments with his wife and child, revealing not just a football star but a devoted husband and loving father.

2. Came from football-loving family, his younger brother also a footballer

There is no doubt Jota had a great passion for football, being raised in a football-loving family with parents who supported their sons’ dreams since young.

In an interview with BBC Sport, he said he always strives to repay his parents for their sacrifices early in his football career.

Jota’s 25-year-old brother, André Filipe Teixeira da Silva — who unfortunately perished in the same crash — was also a football player who played for FC Penafiel, a club in Portugal’s Second Division.

Unlike Jota’s versatile forward, who could play as a striker or winger, Silva’s usual position was an attacking midfielder.

The two brothers shared a deep, unbreakable bond.

From holidays and training sessions to the quiet, personal moments away from the spotlight, the two were inseparable companions, always supporting each other through triumphs and trials, both on and off the pitch.

Before the accident, Silva had celebrated his brother’s wedding in Sanabria, near the site of the fatal crash.

3. Jota was a huge gamer

Apart from football, Jota also loves playing video games and was a genius gamer.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, he participated in a special FIFA tournament organised by the Premier League and defeated his former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the final.

In Feb 2021, he was ranked the world’s 1st in FIFA 21’s Champions Leaderboard, finishing FUT Champions unbeaten with a 30-0 record.

He even owned an eSports team called Luna Galaxy and often streamed on Twitch.

Jota once said video games helped him become a better football player.

4. His real name is not Jota

While most football fans know him as Jota, it is actually his nickname.

His real name is “Diogo Jose Teixeira da Silva“, and “da Silva” is very common in Portuguese football.

At the time, there were already several well-known “Silvas” in Portuguese football, such as André Silva, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Silva.

To stand out and avoid mix-ups, he adopted “Jota”, referring to the first letter of his middle name, José.

Moreover, his Jota name never appeared on the back of his jersey during his time in the Premier League.

His printed name on his shirt was Diogo J.

The reason is that a rule in England prohibits printing nicknames on football jerseys in the Premier League unless they were previously used by the player at a former club.

5. Diagnosed with heart condition in 2014

In 2014, after moving to Pacos de Ferreira, a top-flight club in Portugal, Jota was diagnosed with a heart problem.

Following the diagnosis, he was unable to play or train and had to miss training for a month.

There were concerns among him and his family that his professional career would be at risk.

Luckily, he managed to turn it around and returned to the pitch stronger than ever.

6. Moved to Liverpool in 2020, won 3 major domestic titles with the team

In 2020, Diogo Jota made the leap to Liverpool after spending four seasons with Wolverhampton between 2017 and 2020.

The move marked the beginning of his transformation from rising talent to Premier League powerhouse.

Under the guidance of Jürgen Klopp, Jota flourished, unlocking the full extent of his potential and instinctive brilliance.

It did not take long for him to make his mark — in September 2020, he announced his arrival with a bang, scoring his first goal for Liverpool against Arsenal, leading the game to end 3-1 to Liverpool.

During his time at Liverpool, Diogo Jota lifted three major domestic titles, cementing his legacy at Anfield.

His honours included the 2024–25 Premier League, the 2021–22 FA Cup, and two EFL League Cups in 2021–22 and 2023–24.

Over five seasons at Anfield, the Portuguese forward netted 65 goals in 182 appearances.

The news of Jota’s death has sent shockwaves through the global football community, as fans, teammates, and clubs struggle to process the sudden loss of one of the game’s brightest talents.

His contributions were instrumental in securing trophies and unforgettable moments for both club and country, and he will be missed by all who knew him.

Featured image adapted from @diogoj_18 on Instagram.