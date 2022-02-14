FairPrice Launches ‘Stretch Your Dollar’ Programme With 5% Discount Off Daily Staples

The long-drawn pandemic has been financially tough on many, especially in Singapore, where our living costs are constantly rising.

To help Singaporeans cope with these pressures, FairPrice has introduced the ‘Stretch Your Dollar’ programme.

From 4 Mar till the end of the year, customers can get their daily staples across all FairPrice supermarkets at a 5% discount on Fridays.

5% discount on daily household staples like rice and eggs

On 14 Feb, FairPrice Group introduced a 5% discount every Friday for key essential items, including rice, eggs, milk and vegetables.

This is part of the ‘Stretch Your Dollar’ programme that aims to help consumers cope with the rising cost of living in Singapore, which has been further exacerbated by Covid-19.

The public can enjoy the discount at all FairPrice supermarkets, stores and hypermarkets.

To find out more about the 100 daily items under the discount, visit the FairPrice website here.

‘Stretch Your Dollar’ complements existing discount schemes

The ‘Stretch Your Dollar’ programme was first introduced from 2007 to 2008 during a financial crisis. It was brought back after an economic downturn from 2010 to 2011.

The new initiative will complement existing discount schemes better to support the more vulnerable seniors and low-income families.

The current discount schemes from Mondays to Thursdays include:

Pioneer Generation (PG) discount

Merdeka Generation (MG) discount

Seniors discount

CHAS Blue cardholders discount

This means customers will be able to enjoy discounts all weekdays.

Low prices for kopi & teh at Kopitiam & NTUC Foodfare

Under the programme, FairPrice Group will also reduce prices for hot low sugar, no sugar, and no milk coffee and tea at over 80 Kopitiam and NTUC Foodfare outlets.

Starting from today till the end of the year, you can get your hot kopi-o siew dai or kopi kosong at no more than 90 cents. This is over 16% lower than the average market price of $1.08.

If you are a Kopitiam cardholder, you can even get a further 10% discount on the 90 cents.

Additionally, prices of signature breakfast sets at Kopitiam and Foodfare will stay as low as $1.80 for union members and $2.20 for non-members in 2022.

Besides that, more Rice Garden stalls, the economy rice stall brand where the needy and elderly can get subsidised meals at Kopitiams, will also be introduced by FairPrice Group.

Keeping essentials affordable for all

While buying groceries may be an everyday affair for us, it is also a privileged experience for those who can afford them, especially since we have seen numerous stall closures and retrenchments.

Such moves would surely add to the financial pressures of many families.

Hopefully, FairPrice Group’s new initiatives will help ease the financial burdens of many and keep essentials affordable for all in Singapore.

